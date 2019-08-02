The Joplin Senior Center is still needing volunteer Meals on Wheels drivers.
The routes run, to the most, two hours. Couples can pair up and do a route, but single volunteers are also welcome. (You will probably be paired up with another single volunteer for a route). Unfortunately, the loss of volunteers can end up meaning a waiting list for homebound seniors who really need this service.
Call 417-781-9353 for more information or if you would like to help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.