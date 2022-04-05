Robert Springer, a long-time resident of Miami, Oklahoma, passed away at the age of 70 on Friday, April 21st, 2021, at his home in Sun Lakes, Arizona. He was born in Woodriver, Illinois, on October 17, 1950, to Everett Wayne and Mary Lou (Grisson) Springer. In Robert's formative years he liv…
MARIONVILLE, MO - Christopher Wagener, 64, a welder, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
