A change in Missouri law will require online sellers to collect use tax on out-of-state purchases rather than the consumer paying it into the state.
Joplin voters on Tuesday will decide whether to approve a use tax for city funding. The ballot language states that “A use tax return shall not be required to be filed by persons whose purchases from out of state vendors do not in total exceed two thousand dollars in any calendar year,” however city officials said Saturday that is not the case as the result of the new state law.
That new law rescinds the requirement that consumers file use tax returns to pay those taxes on purchases over a cumulative amount of $2,000. The Globe erroneously reported Saturday that requirement was still place. The new laws makes it the responsibility of the sellers to collect the use tax.
City officials said the tax-return requirement ended under the new law as of Aug. 28, but the city had already submitted the ballot language required to be filed by Aug. 24 for the local measure to be decided at the Nov. 2 election. The ballot language for the Nov. 2 proposal was approved by the state, but it was written before the new law took effect.
City Manager Nick Edwards said Saturday the state Legislature earlier this year passed bills to revise the state’s method of assessing and distributing use taxes. The new law allows retailers like Amazon that have operations within the state to collect use tax. However, cities like Joplin must have a local use tax in place to receive the funds.
The state will begin notifying out-of-state online retailers that they are required to collect a use tax as of Jan. 1, 2023, for those that have the tax in place.
The change in the law was the result of 2018 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in a case, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc, which allowed states to adopt rules to collect sales and use taxes from businesses not physically located in their state, but that sell and deliver products into the state.
“This law will help even the playing field between Missouri small businesses and large out-of-state retailers,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement issued when he signed the bill June 30. “With more than 570,000 small businesses in the state of Missouri, it is time that we establish a 21st century tax code that benefits our Main Street businesses rather than companies that don’t invest in our communities or employ our citizens.”
Joplin city officials and residents serving on a use tax committee have been speaking to local organizations to help get out information about the city’s 3.125% use tax proposal. The city has estimated that it would collect about $3.8 million that online businesses are not currently charging on purchases. If approved, the local use tax would go into effect April 1. The state already collects a state use tax of 4.22%.
City officials have said they would use the money to address issues including declining neighborhoods, public safety, homelessness, and others.
Edwards said city materials issued on the use tax proposal and in public presentations did not focus much on the change in the use tax law or the ballot language because it was more important to get out the message that the city needed a source of revenue to fix problems.
The need for community improvements was brought out by a community survey and listening tour of residents the city manager did last year. The City Council then adopted six goals addressing those concerns and city staff developed a set of action plans to implement the work if the use tax is authorized by voters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.