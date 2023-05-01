SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Monett pushed its boys tennis record to 8-3 Monday with a 9-0 shutout of host Greenwood.
Ethan Kutz, as the Cubs' No. 1 player, won eight of nine games against Sanjeev Maganti.
Kutz combined with Heisman Welch to defeat Enzo Cricchio and Gareth Tsubira 8-3 in the top doubles match.
The two tightest matches came at No. 3 singles with Elijah Ridenour edging Andrew Scott 9-7 and at No. 2 doubles with Ridenour and Logan Kutz nipping Maganti and Joel Epps 9-8 with a 7-1 tiebreaker.
Monett will play at Mount Vernon at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Greenwood's record slipped to 4-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.