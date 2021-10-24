Fourteen-year-old Blake Waldon has been counting the days until the new basketball court at the Neighborhood Life House was completed and ready for players like him.
“I’ve been excited for it because I used to play basketball behind this building every single day on an old basketball hoop,” he said. “Now that they’ve got all this stuff up front with the lighted court and the fence, it’s pretty cool.”
His 15-year-old brother, Zayne, said he loved playing basketball at the Life House as well.
“It’s a big court,” Zayne Waldon said. “The people here are very friendly. If you just want to talk to them, you can. They’re nice people."
Blake and Zayne were among about a dozen children who joined Life House Director Addie Jarrett to cut a red ribbon on the new court that was completed in the last couple of days on the southeast corner of the Neighborhood Life House lot.
Jarrett said it was exciting to see children playing on a court the group has been working to build for so long.
“God gave us this dream and vision four years ago, and we’ve been raising the money,” Jarrett said. “It’s just been really neat to see it come to life. We’re so grateful for Schuber Mitchell Homes being so generous in making this possible with their gifts.”
Looking forward
Blake Waldon said he thought the basketball court would attract more kids from the neighborhood to the Life House and the programs it offers the neighborhood and community.
“Basketball will attract attention to this place, and it might get more kids to come in here and learn about God, so that’s pretty cool,” Blake said. “I used to come here a lot when I was younger, sixth or seventh grade. There are games, you learn about God, they feed you. Whenever parents were working after school, this was a good place to come. It’s free, and it’s a good place to be.”
Joe Evans and his family are a recent addition to the North Heights neighborhood who didn’t know the Life House was close to their home until talking to a neighbor a few days after moving in.
“A neighbor, they told us about it, and we started looking into it,” Evans said. “We’ve got a few small children, and we thought it would be a good place for them.”
Jarrett said the Life House provides a variety of classes and programs for children from elementary to high school, including mentoring, Bible study, art, music and dance classes.
During Saturday's ribbon-cutting, Jarrett talked about plans the Life House has for the part of the lawn where people were eating hot dogs and hamburgers.
“The wood structures in our existing playground are becoming a little unstable, so we’re tearing those down, and in this area where we’re eating tonight, right by the basketball court, we are raising money to put in a playground,” Jarrett said. “It will have slides and swings and a little rock wall to climb, so that space will be a great playground and connected to the basketball court. We are halfway to our goal. We’ve raised $15,000 of the needed $28,000.”
Looking back
Among the crowd of about 50 people at the three-hour ribbon-cutting ceremony was retired Joplin NALA Director Marj Boudreaux, who talked about her lifelong connection to the Life House.
The main building in the Neighborhood Life House is the old Alonzo Cragin mansion, originally built in 1880. The family sold the home to what was then known as Ozark Bible College when it moved from Oklahoma to Joplin in 1941. The college expanded on the old mansion, adding classroom space, a gymnasium and chapel space on either side of the old home.
Boudreaux came to Ozark Bible College in 1953, a nearly destitute student who had to work as a a house-cleaner and babysitter to afford the tuition of $4 per credit hour. Even then she usually had barely enough money to afford to eat more than one meal a day.
Boudreaux said she lived with a professor and his wife for the first year and helped them with babysitting for room and board.
The next year she moved into a dorm on the third floor of the old mansion.
She said she married and she and her husband served as missionaries, and "we came back here on furlough. I always took classes when we came back, and in 1974, I realized I could graduate."
Boudreaux returned to the Cragin mansion later in life, attending church there for years when it was the North Joplin Christian Church.
She was concerned when the church closed its doors in 2008 that the building would be left to deteriorate, but she’s happy to see it being used again.
“And now it’s meeting a different need," she said. "The people in this area need hope and children need a place to play, play is very important for growth, mental, spiritual and educational growth, so I’m thrilled to see it. I just love every time I come to see what they’ve done here. It makes me very happy.”
