NEOSHO, Mo. — Increased traffic backups near Neosho High School related to construction will be a focus of the city’s traffic commission during a meeting Monday.
The Neosho School District has begun work on several projects at the high school, located on Neosho Boulevard. The construction of a performing arts center on the north side of the school has led to the closure of Hill Street.
That has led to traffic backups along Neosho Boulevard during drop-off and pickup times.
“The construction has changed the dynamics of traffic in the mornings, with a bottleneck trying to get cars off the boulevard and into the pickup lane,” said Superintendent Jim Cummins. “We’ll have some people at that meeting to make sure we are trying to do what we can to help the situation in whatever manner possible.”
Police Chief Jason Baird said the city’s school resource officers are often dispatched to the high school during those times, in order to assist with traffic flow. He said he’s hoping that meeting attendees can inspire other ideas.
Baird said that there has not been an increase in accidents related to the traffic, but the traffic has been slower this year than in previous years.
“It’s a little worse, and it’s right there in front of the school, where they can’t be picked up by the atrium anymore,” Baird said. “I don’t know what else can be done about it now, but hopefully the discussion brings something out.”
The traffic commission is an advisory committee that offers recommendations of policy changes to the council, which then approves or denies those changes.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the city’s council chambers, located at 203 E. Main St.
When completed, Hill Street will align with Patterson Street on the west side of Neosho Boulevard.
