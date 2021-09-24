NEOSHO, Mo. — An organization that raises money for charitable efforts in Neosho and Newton County has kicked off its annual campaign.
The United Community Fund of Neosho Area this month started its fundraising campaign with the theme, “United we stand for our community.” Officials have set a goal of raising $63,000.
The kickoff was held as a Facebook Live event on Sept. 13, said President Judy Rickman, with one of the first donations coming from K&S Wire, where Rickman is employed.
“It was our very first Facebook Live event, so I was probably a bit camera shy,” Rickman said. “But we talked about the foundation ... and we challenged other area businesses to please donate.”
Getting its start in 1957, the fund provides financial assistance to a wide variety of charitable organizations that work for Newton County residents, including handicapped assistance, medical treatments, teens in crisis, Scouting missions, mental illness, emergency services and more. The fund, which is not affiliated with the United Way, works in a similar manner — charitable agencies apply for grants from the fund, which is managed by a board of directors.
Current recipients include Lafayette House, Children’s Mercy Hospital, the Red Cross, Court-Appointed Special Advocates, Children’s Haven, Salvation Army and the Area Agency on Aging.
Rickman said the fund’s main mission is to benefit as many entities that serve local residents as possible. The group is run locally, and is not a member of a national organization.
According to a report from the fund, Children’s Mercy Hospital, based in Kansas City, in 2020 provided 38,093 telemedicine visits for area children, an eightfold increase from the previous year. Children’s Haven provided $43,240 in services to Neosho children, but nightly costs rose from $163 to $285.
The fund has adjusted its goal backward, however, after a slowdown in donations and cost increases brought about by the pandemic. Rickman said that a lack of donations is keeping the fund from fully paying allocations in its current fiscal year.
“Typically, our goal is $90,000 a year,” Rickman said. “Unfortunately, we may not be able to fund some things for next year; $63,000 may even be a stretch because of the lack of donations.”
Rickman said she hopes renewed interest in the foundation’s local mission will translate to more donations in the current campaign.
