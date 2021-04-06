Area voters on Tuesday elected two newcomers to the school board in Joplin and returned incumbents to school boards in Webb City and Carthage.
Rylee Hartwell and John Hird were elected Tuesday to the Joplin Board of Education.
With 28 of 28 precincts reporting across Jasper and Newton counties, Hartwell received 1,161 votes and Hird received 846 votes, according to complete but unofficial results. A third candidate, Joshua Bard, received 826 votes.
Hartwell, 25, is director of football operations at Missouri Southern State University. Hird, 52, is a supply chain and logistics executive at Save-A-Lot. Both were making their first bid for elected office.
The two newcomers will succeed retired principals Lori Musser and Debbie Fort, who did not seek reelection to the board.
Webb City
With 18 of 18 precincts reporting, Jason Woodmansee and Lisa Robinson were reelected to the Webb City School Board with 699 and 616 votes, respectively, according to complete but unofficial results. Two additional candidates, Gretchen Shull and Grant Collings, received 364 and 108 votes, respectively.
Woodmansee, 44, is the division safety, health and environmental manager for 20 sites across the U.S. with Greif Inc., which describes itself as a global leader of industrial packaging. Robinson, 54, is the director of the Small Business Development Center at Missouri Southern, and she also teaches accounting and finance entrepreneurship courses. Both have served on the school board for 12 years.
Carthage
With 15 of 15 precincts reporting, Bill Lasley and Lee Elliff Pound were reelected to the Carthage School Board with 550 and 491 votes, respectively, according to complete but unofficial results. A third candidate, Nathan Scott, received 313 votes.
Lasley, 74, is a lawyer. Pound, 56, is the director of alumni and constituent relations at Missouri Southern.
Those two seats carry a three-year term.
Ryan Collier was the only candidate to run for a single one-year term and was virtually assured of reelection to the board.
