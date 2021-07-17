Like the mercantile store that preceded it, Joplin’s City Hall building was stocked full on Friday.
This time, though, the building was full of memories rather than merchandise when descendants of the family that built the building and the former Newman’s stores gathered there for a tour.
Constructed in 1910 at 602 S. Main St., everything from women’s finery to household goods was sold at Newman’s. It succeeded the family’s first Joplin dry goods store opened in 1892 by Joseph Newman, a German immigrant who settled first in Pennsylvania before coming to Pierce City and then Joplin.
Historic building, New purpose
In 2005, the city of Joplin purchased and outfitted the five-story Chicago-style building where Newman’s had once operated to become City Hall.
The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is cited for its architecture and it’s place in Joplin’s history for commerce. The building over the years has been called the Newman Brothers Building and the Newman Building, with the store name being Newman’s.
A Joplin News Herald report of the grand opening of the store called it “a palatial home of merchandizing.”
The Newman founder’s family of eight sons and daughters went on to expand their enterprise to include stores in Pittsburg, Kansas, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Enid, Oklahoma, and the operation of furniture stores and Ramsay’s department store.
“Grandpa would be so proud,” said Channy Gotfredson of Kansas City, on Friday afternoon as she stood on the first floor amid towering columns and mezzanine railings that are decorated with laurel wreath designs encircling the letter “N.”
She, her sister Suzy Tuggle, a brother Mike Falk, there spouses, children and a friend came to Joplin last week for interment of their mother’s ashes at Mount Hope Cemetery, where many other relatives are buried.
A graduate of Joplin High School, Gotfredson remembers coming to Newman’s as a child.
“We used to come in on Sundays with Daddy (when the store was closed),” she said. “Of course, this was our play place. They had everything covered in cloth” when the store was closed, “so we would have to peek under and see what was there.”
She also remembers going to the cosmetic counter “and I would have to try things because no one was here to say ‘no,’” she said with a laugh.
Tuggle said of those times, “We would come down to the store with Dad, promising never to do anything other than XY and Z, but of course we did get ourselves in trouble when we tried to run the elevators with the old doors.”
The girls and her high school girlfriends also had fun posing as mannequins in the store windows and making a sudden movement to startle shoppers and passersby. “That’s one of my favorite memories of things we used to do,” Gotfredson said.
Asked her favorite part of the store, Gotfredson said, “The people. Everyone who worked in the store was a friend, and we used to have big picnics together at Schifferdecker Park.”
The family visited the City Council chambers on the fifth floor and then toured the mezzanine with its Thomas Hart Benton collection related to his work to paint his Joplin mural. “Joplin At the Turn of Century” is housed just above the elevator doors on the main floor of the building.
Falk lives near Columbus, Ohio. He said he and his wife stopped in Joplin in 2019 on a trip down Route 66 and had a tour of the building then. His family moved from Joplin in 1964 and he had not been back until then.
Of the building, he said, “It was amazing. I’d heard it was nice, but I was amazed” at its condition and adapted use as City Hall while retaining so many of the original features.
It is a treasured memory for him because his parents, before they were married, met when they worked in the store and so many relatives worked in the family business. “It’s like part of our family because Newman’s was a huge part of our family,” he said.
He remembered that as a kid “I always thought it would be neat to shop somewhere else because we were never allowed. We only shopped at Newman’s. and I’d ask ‘Can we go somewhere else?’ and the answer was ‘No,’” he said, smiling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.