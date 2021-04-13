Joplin was prepped to become only the seventh Missouri community to embrace the popular 1 Million Cups initiative last April, but the pandemic’s arrival quickly put a stop to that.
Fast forward 12 months, and 1MC is once again giving it another go in Southwest Missouri. With the first session taking place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, the entire effort is designed to help local entrepreneurs push through barriers that are preventing them from taking their homegrown businesses to the next level.
“The community organizers were disappointed because we had done a lot of work to launch and had a week’s worth of speakers scheduled” when the health crisis shut everything down, said Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce’s Erin Slifka, who is one of the program’s key organizers. “(We) did discuss launching virtually but thought it would make sense to launch in-person since this is a new concept for our market.”
The program was conceptualized by the Kansas City-based Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation in early 2012 under the belief that it is a fundamental American right for anyone with a business proposal to be given the necessary tools and encouragement to bring that idea to life.
“I’m very excited about it,” said Jeana Gockley, director of the Joplin Public Library and another key organizer of this free weekly event. “I am eager to get it up and running. We were talking about it for a long time now, and I think it’s going to help a lot of people.”
Think of 1MC, she continued, as a support system for entrepreneurs.
“I’ve never started a business myself, but I would think it would be a lonely venture, and just having that network of people to talk to on a weekly basis, or even more than that, would be amazing.”
Here’s how it works: After everyone has gathered together, shaken hands and poured their requisite cups of coffee, there will be two weekly presenters, each giving six- to eight-minute presentations to speak about their startups, important goals and what barriers are preventing them from growing. A 20-minute problem-solving, question-and-answer session immediately follows each presentation. The main stipulation for the presenting business owner is that they’ve been in business or five or fewer years.
“A small-business owner wears so many hats, and the individual may not be an expert in every aspect of their business and struggling to find the solutions to tackle a challenging situation,” Slifka said. “The weekly meetups are an opportunity for the small-business owner to show courage ... by seeking help from the community to find solutions to their problem.”
These sessions don’t mimic “Shark Tank” episodes. In other words, they’re not slick presentations.
“We keep using the word ‘vulnerable’ because that’s how we want people to be when they are presenting about their business and the issues they’re having,” Gockley said. “You can come in and have a really beautiful presentation and talk about how great things are, but that’s not what makes a great presentation for 1 Million Cups. A good presentation is a business owner talking about their business and opening up to the audience and” talking about their concerns and seeking help.
“No matter what business you’re running or what you’re doing,” she continued, “there are always things that you can do better or ask for help with.”
Each weekly session will be streamed on Facebook Live for people who still aren’t comfortable with in-person sessions. By tuning in remotely, they can participate by asking or answering questions in the comments section on Facebook.
With each weekly gathering, 1MC organizers hope to grow a pool of men and women — business owners, attorneys, financial consultants, marketing experts, etc. — who can answer questions from the presenting business owner and help them navigate through difficult and complicated issues that every fledgling business faces.
“We need a well-rounded group of audience members for (1MC) to be successful,” Gockley said.
1MC is a community effort, they both emphasized. As of early 2021, more than 150 communities nationwide have adopted 1MC, including Springfield, Grove, Oklahoma, and Bentonville, Arkansas.
“It’s not a library event, a chamber event or a Missouri Southern event — this is a community event,” Gockley said. “And it’s going to take the community to make this a successful venture.
Ultimately, “it’s a collaborative experience that will help grow the entrepreneurial ecosystem in our community.”
