CARTHAGE, Mo. — The 10th class inducted into the Hall of Carthage Heroes will feature the first person nominated and inducted with two plaques.
Bill Putnam Jr., a Carthage High School swimming standout and a longtime business and community leader in Carthage, will be the first person to have plaques on both sides of the hall in the Fair Acres Family Y, one on the side for outstanding athletes and one on the side for citizens of distinction.
Heather Collier, with the Carthage Community Foundation, which manages the Hall of Carthage Heroes, said Putnam’s grandson, Walker Lasley, 16, nominated Putnam for the athletic honor.
“Walker helped us surprise Bill when we told him he was selected for induction this year,” Collier said. “Bill is the first to be double nominated & double selected in the same year to my knowledge.”
Putnam, who played a major role in starting the Hall in 2012, said he was surprised to be inducted in the first place and shocked to find out he’d be inducted twice.
Putnam said Lasley started asking him about his swimming background after Putnam won three gold medals in June at the Missouri State Senior Games in Columbia.
“He was kind of interested in what was going on, and I didn’t have any idea he was getting ready to nominate me for that," Putnam said. "That was very cool that he did that.”
Other people who will be inducted are Greg Kyte, a multisport athlete; Robert Stansfield, Maple Leaf Band Festival and Maple Leaf Parade founder; and Vince Triplett, youth sports champion and coach.
Collier said the biographies for all four inductees are still being prepared. The new inductees were announced Aug. 30 on the Hall of Carthage Heroes Facebook page.
People can read the biographies of the 86 people inducted from 2012 to 2020 at https://hallofcarthageheroes.wordpress.com.
Collier said the biographies of the four people chosen in 2021 will be added between now and the induction ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Fair Acres Family Y.
The Putnam legacy
Bill Putnam also will be the fifth person in his family to be inducted in the Hall of Carthage Heroes.
He joins his uncle, Henry Walter Putnam Jr., who was inducted in 2012 as a standout Carthage High School athlete; his grandfather, Henry Walter Putnam Sr., who was inducted in 2013 for citizens of distinction for his business accomplishments; his brother, John Putnam, inducted in 2014 as a swimmer on the athletic side of the hall; and his father, William Chase Putnam Sr, who was inducted in 2020 as a citizen of distinction for his business and community leadership.
“Our family has been here for over 150 years, and I’m just thankful that over that period of time Carthage has been a special place for our family,” Bill Putnam said. “I remember my dad used to tell me that my grandfather always said the best part of any trip was coming home to Carthage, and I’ve felt that way too. I’m very pleased that our family has been able to contribute to the community. Carthage has been good to us and we’ve tried to pay Carthage back. It’s nice that some people think we’ve been good citizens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.