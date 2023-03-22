For the past 110 years, people in Joplin have had a chance to see the future of Major League Baseball play ball at the little ballpark between Third and Fourth streets on High Avenue.
In the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s, future Baseball Hall of Famers such as Micky Mantle, Stan Musial, Ty Cobb and Sachel Page all played on minor league and exhibition teams at Joplin’s Joe Becker Stadium.
Other greats such as 1964 National League MVP and Cardinals World Series hero Ken Boyer and Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog, played on the hallowed diamond at Joe Becker Stadium.
More recent greats such as Clayton Kershaw, Joe Mauer and Eric Hosmer took the field at Joe Becker when the Tournament of Stars called it home.
Joe Becker Stadium dates back to a time when mining was king in the Four-State Area and minor league baseball teams were prevalent in small cities across the middle of the U.S.
The stadium has been in its current location since 1913 and has been rebuilt three times, twice after fires and most recently, in 2015, as a community project to attract a minor league professional team.
And even though today’s Joe Becker Stadium is definitely not your grandfather’s Joe Becker Stadium, community historian Brad Belk said the stadium and its location hold more history than any other sporting venue in the city.
“It’s an iconic, historical site and it has great meaning in the history of sports and especially baseball,” Belk said. “Then, when you start talking about the legends — Stan Musial, he didn’t play for the Miners but he passed through and played games there, and Mickey Mantle and Joe Garagiola and Ken Boyer, those are the ones everyone knows about. There’s also an amazing group of players that continued to play there more recently. and it happened there at that very same site.”
Baseball in Joplin
According to a history column by Bill Caldwell in The Joplin Globe on April 16, 2016, Joplin’s first baseball field was at the Cox Baseball Park, which was located between 15th and 17th streets and Main Street and Kentucky Avenue until 1905 when it was sold for residential development.
The park was named for its owner, Arthur Cox, and was originally built as a bicycle racetrack in 1897. That track also hosted baseball games and Joplin High School football for a time.
In 1899, the Joplin Colts were formed as an independent baseball team that played at Cox Park. The Colts joined the Missouri Valley League and became the Miners and continued to play there, defeating Springfield 11-6 in their first game in the new league on May 7, 1902.
The field was reworked so players weren’t sliding on chunks of lead and zinc, and teams such as the Webb City Webfeet, Topeka Saints, Hutchinson Salt Packers, Oklahoma City Mets, Springfield Midgets, Iola Gasbags and Pittsburg Coal Diggers were playing in the area.
In 1906, the old Cox Park property was sold and a new Miners Park was built in 1907 west of Maiden Lane between Second and Fourth streets. But from 1909-1913, Joplin had trouble keeping its baseball franchise.
The Miners moved to sites in Oklahoma before the Western Association folded in 1911.
New Miners ParkAccording to an article written by the late sports editor Wendell Redden in the July 15, 2000, edition of the Globe, a new stadium was built in 1913 with an address of 300 S. High Ave. by the Joplin Baseball Association for the Miners professional baseball club, who played in the Western League at that time.
The stadium at first was known as Miners Park. The grandstands were destroyed twice by fire, once in 1936 and once in 1971.
When the Joplin Miners professional baseball club folded in 1954, the Joplin Miners Park Association, which owned the stadium, offered it to the city for free.
Redden wrote that Harry Satterlee, the president of the Miners, asked only two concessions in a letter to then City Manager J.D. Baughman; one that it be renamed Joe Becker Stadium in honor of the former baseball player, umpire and scout who managed the Miners from 1936-1942. The second concession was that it be made available should professional baseball ever return to Joplin.
The city initially turned down the offer, but the City Council reconsidered and accepted the gift in April 1956.
Redden wrote that the field’s appearance had changed, by necessity, over the years, but it still provides a home for baseball players of all ages, former professionals as well as youngsters.
The old covered grandstand which housed offices, ticket booths, concessions, restrooms and a dressing room for umpires was destroyed by the fire in 1971.
Mickey Mantle was only 18 in 1950 when he led the Miners to a Western Association championship by 131-2 games. Mantle batted .383 with 199 hits, including 26 home runs and 136 RBIs.
Joe Becker Stadium has served as the home field for the Joplin Eagles high school team, the Missouri Southern Lions college team, the American Legion program, and a host of professional, semipro and exhibition teams over the years.
According to the city of Joplin’s website, in September 2014 Joe Becker Stadium received a $4.8 million reconstruction by Hanson Sports, Corner Greer Architects and Crossland Construction.
New lighting was installed as well as stadium-style seating for spectators, suites, renovated restrooms, locker rooms and team dugouts, plus the addition of concession stands, merchandise sales space and modern ticket booths.
According to Globe files, the city rebuilt the stadium in cooperation with a minor league professional team, the Joplin Blasters, with the agreement that the Blasters would lease the stadium for 20 years and pay $150,000 a year, which would go toward paying for the renovations. But that team folded after two seasons, and the city ended up footing the bill.
Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Patrick Tuttle said the stadium, which now has artificial turf, continues to contribute to Joplin’s economy as a venue for various levels of baseball, including the Joplin Outlaws, a collegiate team that plays in June and July.
“There are a lot of amateur sports that goes on there between Parkwood Tournaments and the Joplin Outlaws,” Tuttle said. “There’s a lot of amateur sports throughout the year. Our fields are unfrozen and this is the time of year when the schools from the north come down and practice on our fields.”
Parkwood Tournaments is a local group that hosts tournaments for traveling baseball teams at Joplin’s venues, including Joe Becker Stadium.
Who was Joe Becker?
According to a 1987 Globe article by Redden, Joe Becker wore many hats before dying on Dec. 24, 1957, at the age of 76.
He was a baseball umpire and scout, a professional wrestler, pro football player, bowler, wrestling referee and public speaker, to name a few.
Becker was born Aug. 3, 1891, in Baden, Germany, and came to the United States three years later with his parents, who settled in Chicago. He moved to Joplin in 1921.
While in Chicago, he learned the printers’ trade, and he was a proofreader for the Joplin Globe in the winter months from 1922 to 1947 when heart trouble restricted his activities.
During the summer, Becker was a minor league umpire until 1929, when he retired to become a scout for the Brooklyn Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.
He was business manager of the Joplin Miners from 1936-42, and he was primarily responsible for rebuilding the stadium between Third and Fourth streets on High Avenue after it burned in the 1936 fire.
Away from baseball, Joe was one of Joplin’s top bowlers — averaging in the high 180s — from 1939-49 until his health forced him to quit. He was elected permanent honorary chairman of the Greater Joplin Men’s Bowling Association, and he was one of the first inductees into the Joplin Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame in 1960.
