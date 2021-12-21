Maneval grain

The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:

Bushel

Soybeans $12.78

Corn 6.09

Wheat 7.59

Lamar grain

The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:

Bushel

Soybeans $12.58

Soft wheat 7.64

Corn 5.73

Milo 5.73

Columbus grain

The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:

Bushel

Hard wheat $7.92

Soft wheat 7.33

Soybeans 12.53

Yellow shell corn 5.73

Milo 5.93

