Maneval grain
The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:
Bushel
Soybeans $12.78
Corn 6.09
Wheat 7.59
Lamar grain
The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:
Bushel
Soybeans $12.58
Soft wheat 7.64
Corn 5.73
Milo 5.73
Columbus grain
The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:
Bushel
Hard wheat $7.92
Soft wheat 7.33
Soybeans 12.53
Yellow shell corn 5.73
Milo 5.93
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.