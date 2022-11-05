CARTHAGE, Mo. — It has sat empty for at least the last 20 years, and been in decline for decades before that, but the old church at 1014 S. Main St. is getting a new lease on life thanks to a man who has always wanted to restore a church.
“Church is a special place for me to start with and then getting this opportunity ...” said Rick Maynard, the new owner of a 130-year-old church.
“I thought, I'd just like to get the opportunity to do a project like this and I thought this would be so nice,” Maynard continued. “It’s not just a square building, it’s a church. I was pretty much born and raised in church. I was dedicated as a baby right down here at 10th and Lyon Streets. When I worked construction I said I’ve always wanted a church some day to rebuild. Of course, I always thought it would be some little country church somewhere if something came up for sale. It just never did, and I never really thought that much about it. So when this came on the market it was like, 'Oh wow, this is so nice, what it could be when it’s done.' ”
Maynard and his wife, Stella, have just started their journey with the building, but they’ve had so many requests to see the inside of the church they decided to open it up to visitors — water stains, patched floors, dust and all, on Sunday, Oct. 23.
About 30 people took advantage of the two-hour window to get a look inside a church that some of them grew up in as kids.
“I was born in 1945 and as long as I can remember we went here until the Church of Christ built out south,” said Steve Korn, Carthage. “I don’t attend church anymore but I went my entire life here. I got baptized here, I married my first wife here. In fact, Jack Lawhon was the pastor that married is. He was pastor here for about 50 years and he lived across the street. At one time they used that house for classrooms on Sunday.
“There are a lot of memories here, a lot of memories. I wish I could go back and live them again. I think it’s great that someone is working on it. For years I drove by here and thought I'll never see the inside of it again, but when Rick bought it and announced he was going to let people in today, I thought I'll be there.”
Maynard said he’s worked in construction all his life, building and remodeling homes. He’s working to finish a remodeling project now before he turns his full attention to the old church.
“I have done this kind of stuff my whole life,” Maynard said. “So for me, it’s big, but I look at each room and each spot as a project. You look at the plaster coming down and the water stains and it’s like, 'I've done this my whole life so this is a room, this is a room.' You just kind of go through and I’ve done this, I enjoy it.”
Maynard said the church has been unoccupied and without electrical service for the past 20 years. It was a private residence for years before that.
People who visited during the open house said different denominations have occupied the church since it was built. A cornerstone in the foundation has the year 1892.
Korn said the building housed a Church of Christ congregation for several decades. Other said it was a Pentecostal church for decades.
Residents said there used to be a pipe organ in the front of the sanctuary, but that was removed and replaced by a baptismal font that is still decorated by a mural showing a river scene.
“I still can’t believe that sitting vacant that long that it still looks as good as it does,” said Lori Leece, Carthage, “These pews, are they not exquisite? I remember falling asleep in them as a little girl, laying my head on my mom’s lap and she’d rub my head. What’s funny, I didn’t think I'd remember much, but when I walked in it hit me. When I hit the back of the sanctuary where you could see the sanctuary it was like a breath that said, I do remember. It’s really cool.”
Maynard said he spent several days patching holes in the floor caused by the leaking roof before he could open the church to the public. The first priority was to replace the roof and seal it up from the water.
“It had rained in here so much for so many years, the basement had water, part of the basement was three feet deep down there,” Maynard said. “I actually fell in the water. It was just murky, nasty water that had been standing there for who knows how long.”
Maynard said he didn’t know how long it would take to restore it, but he’ll likely sell it as a residence when he’s done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.