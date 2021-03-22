Donating to the community is as easy as clicking a button on Give Joplin Day, a one-day virtual fundraising event hosted by Joplin Regional Community Foundation, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and Bass Pro Shops to benefit local nonprofits.
Founded in 1973, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks says it is the region’s largest public charitable foundation serving a network of donors, 52 regional affiliate foundations — including the Joplin Regional Community Foundation — and nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri with assets in the hundreds of millions.
This year, 16 of the Joplin Regional Community Foundation’s nonprofit partners in Joplin are raising funds from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at GiveJoplin.org for a variety of projects or to recoup costs incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participating nonprofits in Joplin are ASCENT Recovery Residences, Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, Bright Futures Joplin, Building Bridges Joplin, Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, Connect2Culture, Creative Learning Alliance, Downtown Joplin Alliance, Jasper County CASA, Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity, Joplin NALA, LovinGrace, Pro Musica Joplin, Rapha House International, Solace House of the Ozarks and Wildcat Glades Friends Group.
Following the theme “Rally for Recovery,” many agencies have been filling in the gaps over the past year while juggling an increase in need, canceled events and technological challenges from the shift to virtual services.
“Our community has depended so much on our nonprofits to help us through this difficult year, and Give Joplin Day is a great way to show them how much we care,” Community Foundation of the Ozarks President Brian Fogle said in a statement. “We hope people will be as generous as they can be, no matter their means. With the latest stimulus checks arriving right now, Give Joplin Day comes at a great time for our community.”
Aaron Scott, director of communications and marketing for the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, said Give Joplin Day will be held in conjunction with Give Ozarks Day, a regionwide online event.
“After the year we’ve all had, the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly had an outsized impact on our nonprofit community,” he said. “Most, if not all of them, had to cancel fundraisers, events or performances that would’ve generated revenue for them.”
The Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri in Joplin is focusing on raising a goal of $7,000 this year for operating expenses and to deal with the impact of the pandemic.
Rhonda Gorham, executive director of the club, said they’ll use the funds to save for a van for transportation because they’ve continued to grow. Building renovations are completed at the existing 8,000-square-foot building, and 13,000 square feet have been added to the back of the structure that houses a teen center, extra program rooms, a kitchen and dining area, restrooms and more.
“We’ve been really lucky that we didn’t have to shut down for very long due to the pandemic, but we definitely weren’t able to serve 100% of our kids, which is heartbreaking,” Gorham said. “Expansion and remodeling project was completed in December.”
Joplin Neighborhood Adult Literacy Action, also known as Joplin NALA Read, provides tuition-free programs to improve the self-sufficiency of families by offering literacy programs to adults. According to its website, more than 11,000 adults in Jasper and Newton counties are illiterate. The group also offers ESL programs.
Grace Clouse, executive director of Joplin NALA Read, said this year marks the group’s 40-year anniversary. The NALA offices are closed due to the pandemic and have been operating virtually with clients. Throughout the past year, Joplin NALA has transitioned 54 students to online learning.
Student volunteers were affected, and hours of instruction were cut down. The average cost to retain a student with a minimum of 13 hours is $494, Clouse said. The goal with the funds is to provide more outreach.
“We want to keep serving more students, and we’re working on bringing those hours of instruction back up,” Clouse said. “With the mailing, postage, licensing for Zoom instruction and online platforms, our cost per student has gone up.”
Fundraisers like Give Joplin Day are integral to nonprofits this year after several cancellations like Joplin NALA’s annual Spell Ball. Clouse said the ball proceeds make up about 12% of the organization’s overall annual budget.
“We’ve definitely needed additional funding, but our community has really helped in that area,” Clouse said. “We could’ve hurt a lot worse if we didn’t have such an amazing community.”
An anonymous donor has agreed to match donations up to $2,000 for Joplin NALA Read.
$5,000 prize
For every unique donor who gives to an agency each hour during Give Joplin Day and Give Ozarks Day, that agency will have a chance to win a $5,000 “Luck of the Draw” prize provided by event sponsors. Donors can share their support for their favorite agencies on social media to encourage others to donate and increase the agency’s chances of winning.
“We’ve handled prizes differently in the past, and I think this is an exciting way to draw these prizes, and it gives agencies the incentive to get the word out to as many people as possible,” Scott said.
The Joplin Regional Community Foundation is also providing prizes for its participating agency partners.
To celebrate Give Ozarks Day, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, KY3/KSPR and the Ozarks Performing Arts League will host a series of special livestreams on Facebook Live. Anchors from KY3 and KSPR will be joined by sponsor representatives to announce the “Luck of the Draw” prize recipients, while OPAL members and other local performers will provide entertainment. OPAL is a collaborative effort of Springfield Ballet, Springfield Little Theatre, Springfield Regional Arts Council and Springfield Regional Opera.
Beginning with the kickoff of the event at 7 a.m. and continuing at the top of each hour through 7 p.m., the livestreams can be viewed at facebook.com/cfozarks/live.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.