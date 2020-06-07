1st Sunday Singing event planned today at Forest Park Baptist Church
CARTHAGE, MO - Ruth Ann Hill Beckett, 68, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Carthage Nazarene Church, Carthage. Visitation 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at Knell Mortuary, Carthage.
WEBB CITY, MO - Cecilia "Ann" Johnson, 76, a legal secretary, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Webb City.
JOPLIN, MO - William E. "Bill" Wise, 84, a retiree of EaglePicher, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The family will hold a private memorial service. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Parker Mortuary.
JOPLIN, MO - Eldon L. Howery, 83, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Christ Community United Methodist Church, Joplin. Arrangements by McGilley State Line Chapel, Kansas City, MO.
- Joplin toddler in critical condition from suspected child abuse
- Instant Karma announces closing on Facebook
- Number rises for area virus cases, quarantines
- Health department confirms four new COVID cases
- Two new virus cases reported in Joplin
- Police, others say peaceful protests planned; no credible reports of riots
- Judge dismisses therapist's sex charges involving teen
- False claims of antifa protesters plague small U.S. cities
- Nephew charged in beating death of uncle
- Joplin welcomes summer school students with new changes to combat virus
