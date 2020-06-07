Mike Greenstreet will host a 1st Sunday Singing event at 5 p.m. today at Forest Park Church, at Seventh Street and Range Line Road in Joplin.
The event will feature:
Mike McAdoo from Branson.
Mike Greenstreet and the Greenstreet Band.
Sherri Perry from Bella Vista, Arkansas.
Soloists Doug Ward and Toni Burlingame.
The event is free but an offering will be collected. Social distancing is required, masks are encouraged and the lobby will be pass-thru only.
For more information, call 417-529-3655.

