City officials have ordered a Joplin landlord to vacate two apartment buildings where there are about 40 tenants because of dangerous conditions in the buildings.
The order was issued to the owner of apartment buildings at 117 and 121 S. Byers Ave. The owner was ordered to inform tenants by Feb. 3 that the buildings must be vacated by March 10.
Building department and fire inspectors had been working with the owner, which city documents list as a Joplin man named David Carey, since October to try to get him to correct unsafe conditions, said Tony Robyn, Joplin's assistant city manager.
"As of the last inspection, it's only gotten worse," Robyn said, "and it has culminated in a significant threat to life and safety. These are issues that cannot be corrected quickly. The landlord has put the city in the position of having to protect residents because it is so serious."
The buildings' utility systems are in disrepair, and there are structural issues with the buildings, Robyn said. "There is a whole range of violations" of city codes, he said.
City documents show that the fire marshal inspected the buildings Oct. 20 and found violations of the portion of the city's fire code that govern conditions that could jeopardize life and property by fire or explosion. The owner was notified of the specific violations and given 30 days to make repairs.
Fire inspectors returned Dec. 15 and found no corrections of those conditions. The owner was given written notice again Dec. 21 of the needed repairs and given 14 days but still there were none, according to the city's order to vacate.
The city's order to vacate specifies that further action could be taken even after tenants have vacated if the dangerous conditions are not corrected.
Robyn on Tuesday said the city is opening another investigation of the owner and the properties because of information being provided to city officials by tenants about the substandard living conditions in the buildings.
Joplin's chief building official, Bryan Wicklund, said the Homeless Coalition is providing information to the tenants about organizations they can contact to try to find other housing and other services.
Robin Smith, director of the Jasper and Newton Counties Homeless Coalition, said Tuesday that each tenant has been provided a booklet of information listing places to contact for housing, such as the Joplin Housing Authority, Jasper County Public Housing and the Salvation Army. Each resident will have to enroll in the Housing Connect program through the Economic Security Corp. to get access to available places to live with the other agencies.
Asked if much housing is available, Smith said no type of emergency voucher is available to pay for housing. She said she believes there are some vacancies among the housing agencies but that there might be a tight supply, particularly in winter.
The city's action came as the result of fire safety inspections done on the property since October and because of conditions of the buildings reported by neighbors and tenants themselves, Robyn said.
The buildings had not recently been subject to action by the city's Building Board of Appeals as dangerous buildings though it had been a few years ago, perhaps in 2016, city officials said.
"There was a list of violations, and the owner worked with the building board and the fire department to make repairs," Wicklund said. "Since then, it had not been back on" the list for building board action.
Wicklund said the city would still work with the owner if the owner would come forward with a plan for repairs and take action on them.
The owner of the buildings could not be reached by the Globe for comment.
