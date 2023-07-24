Two people were taken into custody after a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle Saturday on Joplin's south side.
A Joplin police officer attempted to pull over a pickup truck near 44th Street and Range Line Road for traffic violations, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued on Gateway Drive involving a Newton County sheriff's deputy as well as police.
Tire deflation devices succeeded in forcing the driver to come to a stop on Gum Road south of Joplin, and both the driver, Jamie Hodges, 45, of Joplin, and his passenger, Jayde A. Uto, 33, of Miami, Oklahoma, were taken into custody, according to a Joplin police news release.
The Ford F-150 truck checked out as having been reported stolen in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Hodges was charged in Newton County Circuit Court with felony counts of vehicle tampering and resisting arrest and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and careless and imprudent driving, according to police and court records.
Uto, who was arrested on a misdemeanor count of vehicle tampering, had felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and delivering of a controlled substance to a jail filed in Jasper County Circuit Court after 24 grams of methamphetamine allegedly were discovered on her person at Joplin City Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.