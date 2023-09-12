SENECA, Mo. — Newton County deputies served a search warrant Sunday on a residence near Seneca, seizing 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine and 30 firearms and arresting two suspects, including a man indicted by a federal grand jury two weeks ago on meth trafficking charges.
Sheriff Chris Jennings said the search warrant was obtained on a property at 3321 Kentucky Road after deputies conducted two traffic stops related to activities at the address, which has been associated with recent drug activity and the indictment Aug. 29 of Jason D. Gibson, 40.
The sheriff said the car stops resulted in the arrests of two people, one for driving with a suspended license and the other for possession of a controlled substance.
The car stops in turn led to a search warrant for the address, which resulted in seizure of the meth and firearms, including several automatic weapons, as well as the arrest of Sara S. Clark, 43. Clark was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.
Gibson was charged in the indictment with possession of meth with intent to deliver and being a felon in possession of a .22-caliber rifle on Sept. 9, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.