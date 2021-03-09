Two defendants pleaded guilty Monday in separate Carthage sexual abuse cases in Jasper County Circuit Court and will be sentenced May 3.
Timothy M. Woods, 20, of Sarcoxie, pleaded guilty to a single count of statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old in a plea agreement capping the prison time he might be assessed at no more than 12 years.
Woods had been facing three counts of the offense involving three child victims. The charge carries a punishment range of five years to life in prison.
The mother of the victims reported the matter to Carthage police on June 3 after two of them told her he had been touching them inappropriately.
All three of her children were interviewed at the Children's Center in Joplin, with investigators developing enough information to believe that Woods had perpetrated various acts of sexual abuse on each of them.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal acceptance or rejection of his plea change at Monday's hearing and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant with a sentencing hearing scheduled for May 3.
Circuit Judge David Mouton set the same date for the sentencing of Deybis Lopez Gomez, 19, of Carthage, when Gomez pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree sodomy in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office.
Gomez was facing a charge of first-degree statutory sodomy, which carries a punishment range of 10 years to life in prison. His plea deal calls for a 120-day stint in the state's sex offender assessment unit before a court review for possible placement on probation.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that the defendant was abusing a mentally handicapped juvenile when another juvenile walked in on him. That juvenile told an adult who contacted Carthage police, according to the affidavit.
