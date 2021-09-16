NEOSHO, Mo. — Two defendants received probation when they accepted plea offers and were sentenced this week in separate sex offense cases in Newton County Circuit Court.
Brandon L. Marney, 25, of Joplin, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced charge of third-degree assault and received a suspended imposition of sentence in a plea deal reached with the approval of the victim. Marney had been facing charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy in an attack of a female acquaintance in April 2019.
Judge John LePage accepted the plea agreement and placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years with the provision that he be required to register as a sex offender while on probation.
The woman involved testified at a preliminary hearing in February 2020 that Marney raped and sodomized her in a room where her baby girl was sleeping.
Joplin police interviewed Marney the next day and he told them that he first realized his attentions were not wanted when he tried to kiss her at the start of the encounter and she turned her head away.
Assistant Prosecutor Mitch Cross told the Globe that the woman ultimately wanted to see Marney admit that he assaulted her but did not want to see him have to go to prison for it.
In a separate case of child sexual abuse, Gerard O. Origel, 68, of Joplin, took a plea offer Wednesday on a charge of first-degree child molestation that granted him a suspended sentence of 10 years with five years of supervised probation.
Origel had been facing a Class A felony count of child molestation. The charge was reduced to a Class B felony and the suspended sentence permitted under the terms of the plea offer.
The defendant molested an 11-year-old girl in the fall of 2013, but she did not disclose the abuse until 2017 when she was 14 years old.
She recalled at that time waking up and finding him in bed with her and touching her inappropriately. She also could recall waking up once and hearing a woman fighting with Origel after having caught him doing things to her while she was asleep.
Child abuse investigators interviewed the woman, who acknowledged having entered the girl’s bedroom late at night and catching the defendant on top of her and kissing her.
Origel told investigators that he had a drinking problem that caused him to black out at times. He said he could remember the woman hitting him but did not recall doing anything inappropriate with the girl.
LePage, a McDonald County judge, heard both cases on a changes of judge from Newton County.
