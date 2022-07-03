A 51-year-old Diamond man was killed about 9 p.m. Saturday in an all-terrain-vehicle crash on Elder Road, 4.5 miles west of Diamond in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Brian A. Bradley, who was the parks superintendent for the city of Carthage, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
According to the patrol, Bradley's ATV ran off the road, he overcorrected, and the vehicle overturned.
• A Jasper resident was killed in a motorcycle wreck about 7:40 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 49, about 2 miles south of Sheldon in Barton County, according to the state patrol.
Wayne E. Sprenkle, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The patrol reported that Sprenkle's southbound motorcycle swerved to miss an obstacle in the road, and the bike overturned and skidded into the passing lane.
• A Powell man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10 a.m. Saturday on Cowan Ridge Road, about 3 miles west of Powell in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
Jake D. Cline, 41, was taken to Mercy Hospital at Rogers, Arkansas, with moderate injuries.
According to the patrol, the westbound Cline vehicle was backing up and ran into a ditch.
• A Raytown woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 9:20 p.m. Friday on Highway 71, about half of a mile south of Jane in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
Kattlyn Dodge, 19, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista, Arkansas, with minor injuries.
According to the patrol, the car hit a deer.
• A Cassville resident was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 9 p.m. Friday on Highway 97, about 2 miles east of Fairview in Barry County, according to the state patrol.
Tristan J. Fare, 33, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
The northbound vehicle ran off of the road and into a ditch, according to the patrol.
• A Stark City resident was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 8:25 p.m. Friday on Old Highway 71, about 2 miles south of Joplin, according to the state patrol.
Wendy R. Beard, 42, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
The northbound vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and overturned, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.