Two teens testified Tuesday that Guillermo Ruiz molested them about 10 years ago when they were in grade school.
The girls, ages 16 and 17, were the two primary witnesses called by the state the first day of Ruiz’s trial in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, attempted first-degree statutory sodomy and first-degree child molestation.
The 52-year-old defendant, who now resides in Barry County, was charged in 2019 after an investigation by Sgt. Travis Hitchcock of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The older girl told five female and eight male jurors chosen to hear the case that Ruiz touched her inappropriately when she was 7 or 8 years old in a bedroom of a home in Joplin.
She said she never told anyone about it at the time, and Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Haas asked why.
“Because I was afraid to,” she said.
Defense attorney Bob Briggs inquired on cross-examination if the two alleged “touches” — the bases for both the attempted sodomy and molestation counts — took place on the same occasion, and she said they did. But she could not recall what grade she was in at the time.
She testified that she believes she had been wearing pajamas but that they had been removed when he began touching her.
Briggs pointed out to her that her testimony was inconsistent with what she had testified during a pretrial deposition two weeks ago.
But Haas followed up on redirect examination by asking if such touching had taken place on more than one occasion and with differences in circumstances, and she said it had. Sometimes she had her clothes on and other times not, she said.
The younger girl testified that the defendant sexually abused her in a home in Carthage when she was in kindergarten or first grade. She said that he had molested her, touching inappropriately and that on one occasion he had sodomized her.
Under questioning by Assistant Prosecutor Kimberly Fisher, the younger girl told jurors that she did not disclose the abuse to anyone until she was in junior high, partly because she was too young to realize what Ruiz had done was wrong.
The prosecution was about to begin presenting testimony of Hitchcock, the lead investigator in the case, when a potential issue with one of the jurors first brought to the attention of the court during an afternoon recess, led to a sidebar with attorneys and Judge Dean Dankelson’s decision to send the jury home for the night with the trial to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
