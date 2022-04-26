A Joplin man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday on Crow Road, a mile west of Racine in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Deshaun O. Williams, 25, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
Williams was driving a northbound vehicle that ran off the road and struck a fence in the course of avoiding a collision with a southbound vehicle that had crossed over to his side of the road, the patrol said.
• A Webb City woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 66, a mile west of Duenweg in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jacqulyne L. Danner, 41, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
She was driving a westbound car that ran into the rear of a semitruck, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.