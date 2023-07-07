Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 1:22 p.m. Thursday on Route C, 8 miles northeast of Lamar in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Michael R. Conway, 82, of Freistatt, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries. Michelle L. Johnson, 59, of Kearney, Nebraska, was taken by private vehicle to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar with moderate injuries.
Conway was driving a southbound pickup truck and failed to stop for a stop sign, striking Johnson's eastbound vehicle, which then slid off the roadway, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.