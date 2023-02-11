A $9 million project cost to widen Zora Street and build a roundabout at Duquesne Road created concerns for two members of the Joplin City Council at a meeting last week.
Members Chuck Copple and Kate Spencer questioned why Webb City did not share in the project costs when much of the project area is within that city’s boundaries.
A $4 million grant from the state of Missouri will be used on the project and the remaining $5 million will be paid from Joplin’s voter-approved three-eighths-cent capital projects sales tax fund. It was rated as one of the top needed projects by residents who provided input when the sales tax was last posed to voters in 2014.
It has been planned for at least 10 years and involves a heavily used corridor between Missouri Highway 249 and Range Line Road that has become a heavily traveled route to the Joplin-Webb City Industrial Park, located north of Zora Street. Boundaries of the two cities meet along Zora Street from Range Line to Center Lane Drive east of Duquesne Road.
Joplin city engineers previously told the City Council when proposing the project that it was needed because of the volume of traffic on Zora and because of heavy truck traffic coming and going at the industrial park.
Additionally, residents of a housing subdivision on the south side of Zora Street live in the Joplin city limits and their only access in and out of the subdivision is on Zora Street near the Duquesne Road intersection.
Joplin’s public works director, Dan Johnson, said Monday night his department will share the final details of the project with Webb City leaders and the Jasper County Commission. After that, an open house for residents of the area to ask questions and make comments on the engineering plans for the project will be held in late March.
Project details
A roundabout is to be constructed at the intersection of Zora Street and Duquesne Road, Johnson said Monday night.
The construction on Zora east to Center Lane Drive will have 11-foot-wide lanes and a center lane for left turns. The next section east of Center Lane Drive will have two 12-foot-wide lanes with 10-foot shoulders. Catch basins will be installed on this portion of the road, replacing all existing culverts for more effective water drainage.
Johnson said the new culverts are a lot longer and farther away from the driving lanes for safety.
The area from Range Line Road east to Duquesne Road is designed differently than the east section because it is not a truck route. “There is not very many trucks on that route, so it is very different traffic,” Johnson said.
Plans call for two 13-foot lanes with a center turn lane at Wellington Road, the entrance to the subdivision. Johnson said ditches along this section of the street will be replaced with culverts.
The rebuilding of Zora does stop short of Range Line and Zora, Johnson said. That could be a future cost-share project between the city and Missouri Department of Transportation for that section, he said.
The roundabout will be of a heavy duty design and will be all concrete rather than asphalt because of the heavy truck traffic, Johnson said. He also said that concrete can be repaired in about any season but asphalt repairs can only be done in warm weather.
Council comments
Copple asked at the end of the presentation whether Joplin is getting assistance from Webb City for the project.
Johnson said there is no financial assistance, but Webb City officials had cooperated with Joplin during the planning process.
Copple asked if Joplin asked Webb City to help finance the project.
City Manager Nick Edwards said the project has been on the capital improvements list for a number of years and he is not sure what talks went on before he became city manager about responsibilities for the project.
Copple said he thought all entities — including Webb City, Jasper County and the Joplin Special Road District — should be involved.
“All of phase 1 and 3 are in Webb City, and they’re not contributing,” Copple said. “It just galls me.”
The city manager said the state is providing $4 million from Governor Cost Share grants.
Copple said Joplin’s share is $5 million even though little of the project is in Joplin. Most of the project area, particularly near Range Line, is in the Webb City limits “and we didn’t even ask them to help finance the project?”
Spencer asked if it was too late to discuss it with Webb City.
The city manager said he did not know what conversations had taken place in the past but if the council wants city administrators to talk to Webb City leaders, he would do so.
Not asked
Carl Francis, the city manager of Webb City, said Tuesday that “we were asked to participate in providing funds for a sidewalk during the widening project on Zora. We’ve never been asked for any other financial participation for the project.”
In 2015, Joplin city officials sent a memorandum of understanding to Webb City that stated that the city of Joplin would be responsible for the project and that Joplin had agreed to fund the project. That agreement also gave Joplin the authority to transact any property acquisitions needed, Francis said.
“This project has been a Joplin project from the start,” he said. “We’ve never been asked to participate in it financially other than the sidewalk.”
Mayor Doug Lawson on Tuesday said that he believed the city manager may offer Webb City an opportunity to participate further. However, Joplin has an interest in maintaining access to the Highway 249 corridor.
He added that Zora needs improvement because of the size of the trucks using that corridor and Joplin has an interest in providing improvements to the corridor as well as maintaining access to the Joplin-Webb City Industrial Park involving the roundabout area. That industrial park is a valuable hub for Joplin, Lawson said.
Construction is planned in three phases this year and next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.