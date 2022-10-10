Two $2,500 scholarships bearing the names of Cpl. Benjamin Cooper and Officer Jake Reed of the Joplin Police Department, who were killed in the line of duty earlier this year, were awarded to criminal justice students enrolled at Missouri Southern State University who plan to pursue careers in public safety.
Luke Brumit, of Alba, a sophomore majoring in criminal justice, and Solomona Fetuao, of Pago Pago, American Samao, a junior majoring in criminal justice, are the recipients of the one-year scholarships. A selection committee from MSSU’s Criminal Justice Department awarded the scholarship recipients based on academic standing according to an announcement released on Monday.
The two Joplin Police officers who lost their lives while on duty were both graduates of MSSU’s Law Enforcement Academy. A third Joplin officer and academy graduate was also injured at the scene.
The Officer Jake Reed Memorial Scholarship and the Corporal Ben Cooper Memorial Scholarship were created to benefit two Joplin High School graduates majoring in criminal justice at Missouri Southern State University in the 2023-24 academic year. Joplin Bright Futures established the scholarships in their honor in August.
Cooper, 46, and Reed, 27, were fatally shot March 8 after responding to a disturbance at a shopping center near Fourth Street and Geneva Avenue. Cooper died of his injuries on March 8. Reed died three days later. He was an organ donor.
Cooper graduated from the law enforcement academy at MSSU in 2003, and Reed earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration in 2017.
A third officer, Rick Hirshey, was shot in the face and was hospitalized for eight days. He spent more than three months on medical leave to recover from the shooting before returning to duty in late June. Hirshey graduated from the academy in 1994.
The $2,500 scholarships were funded by Ashley HomeStore, the national home furnishings retailer with a store in Joplin and 13 other locations in Missouri.
“We wanted to honor Corporal Cooper and Officer Reed and, at the same time, help deserving students as they pursue a lifetime of public service,” Jeff Magner, vice president of marketing for Ashley HomeStore in Missouri, said in a statement.
Bob Reed, Jake’s father, and Bayley Reed, Jake’s wife, thanked Ashley HomeStore for their generous donation.
“Jake was the perfect son, brother and husband,” the two said in a statement. “He was truly a great young man and our family will never be the same without him. He will never be forgotten, and we will live the rest of our lives remembering and honoring him. Your scholarship donation has made this a little easier.”
