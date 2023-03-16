Two suspects in the shooting of a Joplin man March 4 on Carver Road were taken into custody Wednesday during a traffic stop in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Trevor J. Palmer, 26, of rural Diamond, and Kimber M. Phillips-Laquet, 37, of Joplin, remained in custody there Thursday pending extradition proceedings for their return to Missouri, where they face charges in the shooting of 45-year-old Jamie D. Hodges.
"We have detectives going down to process the car and interview them," Chris Jennings, the Newton County sheriff, told the Globe in a phone call Thursday afternoon.
Palmer, Phillips-Laquet and Cody D. Jones, 35, of Asbury, have been charged in Newton County Circuit Court with first-degree and second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Jones was arrested the weekend of the shooting, but Palmer and Phillips-Laquet had fled the area.
The sheriff said Hodges, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to his face and shoulder, is now expected to survive.
A woman who was with him at the time of the shooting told investigators that the occupants of another vehicle waved them over on Carver Road near Route MM.
Two men got out of the vehicle driven by a woman — later identified as Phillips-Laquet — and approached the victim's vehicle armed with guns. One purportedly came up to the window of the driver's seat and told Hodges: "Don't make us do this."
The other initially knocked with the butt of his gun on the window of the passenger side where the witness was seated before joining the other man at the driver's window.
The witness told deputies that seconds later, shots were fired, she screamed at Hodges to drive off, and he ran into a bridge rail and down into a ditch in attempting to get away.
Shot in the face and the shoulder, Hodges handed her a phone and told her to call 911, she said. The witness said she did not know the men, but Hodges did and identified them to her as Jones and Palmer.
A second witness, who was not at the scene of the shooting but had contact with the suspects in the aftermath, told investigators that there had been a preceding conflict between Hodges and Palmer, who had switched girlfriends, and that Hodges apparently believed Palmer had stolen a vehicle from him, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.
