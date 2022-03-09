Two to 4 inches of snow will blanket the area beginning Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service station in Springfield.
“I think we are going to probably start seeing some light snow develop early Thursday, kind of along the (U.S. Highway) 54 corridor, north of Stockton, Lake of the Ozarks. We are not expecting any accumulation,” said Gene Hatch, meteorologist.
Heavier snow will move into Southwest Missouri later in the evening, with the accumulation starting between 8 and 9 p.m. Thursday, and continuing through midmorning Friday.
“From Interstate 44 north, you are probably going to be in the higher end of the 2- to 4-inch range,” he said. South of that, expect 1 to 3 inches.
The low Thursday night is expected to be around 25 degrees, with wind chills in the teens.
But there’s good news just past that. Sunshine will return Saturday, with a high of around 37 forecast.
“It’s going to turn around pretty quick,” Hatch said. “By Sunday, high temperatures are going to be near 60. By middle of next week, it will likely be in the mid-70s.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.