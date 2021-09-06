CARTHAGE, Mo. — The 55th annual Maple Leaf Festival is back, with a new parade route and other changes this October.
Carthage Chamber of Commerce President Mark Elliff, who is helping organize his final Maple Leaf Festival before retiring, said the Maple Leaf Parade will return Saturday, Oct. 16, after a pandemic-forced break in 2020.
“The parade will start where it normally starts on the southwest side of the square,” Elliff said. “And instead of proceeding around the square, it is going to go along Fourth Street, on the south side of the square, and then turn south on Grant, which is the normal parade route.
“The main reason is last year when we did not have the parade, we expanded the vendors out around the square. The public liked that better because it was less crowded, especially on the south side where the majority of the food vendors were in the past. This way we can integrate food vendors and regular vendors all the way around the square.”
The parade starts at 9 a.m. and usually lasts between two and three hours.
Parade entries line up southwest of the square and will travel north on Main Street, east on Fourth Street, then south on Grant Street and Grand Avenue to Centennial Avenue, where they will turn east and end up at the Carthage Junior High School. Many of the marching bands in the parade will then proceed to Carthage High School for the 56th annual Maple Leaf Marching Band Festival, which will start at 11:30 a.m. and last all day.
The Marching Band Festival also was canceled last year because of COVID-19.
New events
Elliff said the 2021 festival will feature two new events not included on the published Maple Leaf calendar available at the chamber office and at businesses across town.
One will be “Glow Golf,” slated for the evening of Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Carthage Municipal Golf Course. Elliff said people can play four holes of golf, on holes 1, 9, 17 and 18, using glowing golf balls and following glowing sticks planted along the fairways.
“Clubs will be provided by the Carthage Golf Course and the parks department,” Elliff said. “It’s not meant as a competitive event or anything. It’s just meant as a fun evening event. I believe we’ll also have some food vendors at this as well.”
Those interested should call the chamber at 417-358-2373 for more details or to sign up for the event.
Elliff said the other new event is “Balloon Glow,” slated for 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the northeast corner of the old Myers Park Airport. Elliff said three local balloonists will set up their balloons at 6 p.m., and they will be visible from almost anywhere in the Myers Park area on the south side of Carthage.
“They will be firing their balloons up just before dark and will keep them lit during that time so we have the glow as the sun is going down, which will be really pretty,” Elliff said. “We’ll have food vendors, and we’ll have inflatables for kids, so it’s definitely going to be a family fun event.”
Other changes
• The Maple Leaf Queen Pageant has been rescheduled for a little earlier, on the first Sunday of the festival. It will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Carthage R-9 Auditorium, 714 S. Main St. The new time will allow the new queen to attend the Balloon Glow.
• Music Under the Maples, slated for 3-10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at Central Park, will feature an Oktoberfest theme, with live music, local brews, food trucks and family games. A beer garden will be set up at the event.
• Another new event will be held the weekend before the festival’s official kickoff. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office will hold “A Night Out at the Courthouse,” a fundraiser for the Christmas Shop With a Deputy program, from 6-9. p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, on the Carthage square. It will feature live music, a car show, silent auction, bounce houses, kids pumpkin carving and other events.
• Carthage native Tim Hilton will play in a piano concert at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17, at the First United Methodist Church, 617. S. Main St. in Carthage. This concert is free and hosted by the Carthage Musical Devotees group.
• The Maple Leaf Car Show, which was moved to Kellogg Lake Park last year, will continue at that location in 2021 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. The associated Maple Leaf Cruise Night will be held at the Route 66 Drive-in Theatre west of Carthage on Old Route 66, starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 16.
In 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the chamber to cancel the traditional parade in 2020 after few marching bands and other parade regulars signed up. A private group did hold a smaller parade along Grand Avenue on the traditional third Saturday in October, but that parade wasn’t sanctioned by the Maple Leaf Festival.
Many of the outdoor events from the rest of the festival were held with social distancing and other precautions.
