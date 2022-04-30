CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the 25th year of its bluegrass festival, slated for Sept. 23-24.
The event will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, with a glow 5K run and live bluegrass music until 8:30 p.m.
“This year for the big birthday, we’re actually bringing back the 5K race,” said Cavanaugh Studyvin, the executive director of the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce. “They had done it awhile ago for about three to four years. I think the last one was in 2017. The race will start when the sun goes down on Friday.”
The next day will be filled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with live music, food trucks, vendors, crafts, artists, a car show, a beer and wine garden, children’s activities and more at Center Creek Park.
“There will be a whole kids' area with vendors, arts and crafts, booths and boutiques,” said Studyvin. “We will be bringing back the beer and wine garden like we did last year, which was the first year. It went over really well, and we plan to do it again.”
The event has been billed as the largest, longest running bluegrass festival in the region, drawing between 10,000 to 15,000 people annually. There will be three headlining bands this year, including That Dalton Gang, a bluegrass group from Lockwood.
“Before they got big and had a huge following, they actually got their start here at our Bluegrass Festival,” said Studyvin. “They played for years in the very beginning and then they got successful. We brought them back for the 25th year. They will be the last band of the day and will play from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday. It will be fun and nostalgic for people who have grown up with the bluegrass festival to see them come back. I think it’s probably been at least 10 years since they’ve been back.”
Other headliners on Saturday are Po’ Anna from Branson, and Route 3 from Purdy.
The Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce will also be selling 25-year anniversary merchandise like hats and shirts. Studyvin said they’ll be celebrating how far the event has come over the last two and a half decades.
“The event was started by the city of Carl Junction and was a city-planned festival,” said Studyvin. “Carl Junction wanted to have a festival because there are cities all around us that have their own. Carthage has Maple Leaf and Webb City has theirs. Carl Junction really wanted to celebrate Center Creek Park, which is a great park that we have and a lot of people may have never been to it before the festival.”
As more people became involved in planning, the event continued to grow with more bluegrass bands on the lineup and additional activities throughout the weekend. Studyvin said the chamber decided to start organizing the festival while Gary Stubblefield had been serving as the executive director. He resigned in 2018.
“The city gave it to the chamber, and we’ve been doing it ever since,” she said. “Last year was my first year, but I’ve learned a lot. We have 10 committee members who help plan. I feel like I’m in my element after seeing how the first year worked. It really is a big birthday. My goal has always been to try to do something new every year.”
Studyvin said the festival has been a huge economic driver for the city of Carl Junction.
“The handful of gas stations, retail and restaurant businesses that we do have, it’s sort of all hands on deck,” she said. “They know when the festival is and they look forward to it. You will find a lot of people experiencing Carl Junction for the first time during the festival.”
Vendor applications are currently being accepted for businesses, artists, nonprofits, clubs and churches. Booths start as low as $55. Studyvin said they have space for more vendors this year and she hopes to see 15 to 20 food vendors, as well as over 60 arts and crafts vendors.
“Last year, we had over 13,000 people attend, and it’s great exposure,” said Studyvin.
The deadline to sign up as a vendor is July. For applications, visit https://carljunctioncc.com/bluegrass-festival/#!form/Bluegrass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.