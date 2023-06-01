Three more area cities will ask voters in Aug. 8 elections to approve a 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana.
Charlie Davis, the Jasper County clerk, said the municipalities of Alba, Duquesne and Airport Drive Village will have the question on those ballots.
Airport Drive is the only one of the three that already has a dispensary for adult marijuana in its jurisdiction, Davis said.
A November 2022 constitutional amendment legalizing the recreational use of marijuana by adults was approved by a 53% to 47% vote of Missourians, although the majority of voters in Jasper and Newton counties did not approve. The amendment allows the state only to collect a 6% sales tax while cities and counties can impose voter-authorized 3% taxes. However, cities and counties cannot tax the same dispensaries.
Voters in the cities of Joplin, Carthage, Webb City, Carl Junction and Neosho as well as Jasper and Newton counties then approved the sales tax question in the April 4 election.
Joplin voters favored the tax by a vote of 2,221 “yes” to 648 “no." The city of Joplin could realize an estimated $300,000 to $500,000 more a year in sales tax revenue.
Jasper County voters also authorized a county tax with 6,082 votes in favor and 2,119 against the question. In Newton County, there was approval with 3,418 voting “yes” and 1,528 voting “no” for a county tax.
Carthage, where there is one dispensary, also authorized the sales tax by a margin of 1,256 to 406.
Those who live in Neosho approved city taxation with 825 in favor of it and 301 against it. There has been one license issued by the state for a dispensary in Neosho.
In Carl Junction, adult marijuana taxation was approved 534 to 105. Webb City voters approved it by a margin of 370-82. There are no dispensaries in Carl Junction, although the Airport Drive dispensary is on the edge of Carl Junction. There are no dispensaries yet in Webb City.
A city or county with one dispensary could bring in $100,000 to $150,000 a year, according to a sales estimate made by the Missouri Municipal League, a statewide organization of city governments.
The Missouri Department of Revenue notified local governments in February that cities and counties were not to overlap their sales taxes. Both Jasper and Newton counties put their questions on the ballot specifying that. There are no dispensaries yet in unincorporated areas of either county.
The 3-cent city or county tax would be imposed in addition to a 6-cent state sales tax, which would bring the total to 9 cents for each dollar spent on recreational marijuana.
The tax would not apply to medical marijuana, which requires a prescription. A 4-cent sales tax that goes to the state is applied to medical marijuana purchases, but there are no city or county taxes allowed under that law on the sales of that marijuana.
The sales tax question requires a simple majority of voters to pass.
