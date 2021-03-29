FAIRVIEW, Mo. — The three members of the Fairview Board of Aldermen who impeached a fourth last Wednesday have turned in their resignations, leaving the town with a mayor as its only elected official.
The city's clerk, treasurer and meter reader also resigned their posts, meaning Mayor Ashley Rodgers and police Chief Bob Jacobus are the only city employees for the town of almost 400.
Rodgers said the city will be able to conduct its business and that residents shouldn't notice any major lapses of city services, meaning that payments for water service will still be collected and calls for police service will still be answered.
"The only effect will be limited office hours, and that won't even be too bad," Rodgers said. "I'm also working hand in hand with the city of Granby if we need a notary or something else."
Letters of resignation from Mayor Pro Tem Bill Canoy, North Ward Alderman Tammy O'Brien and South Ward Alderman Pam McNee were received Friday by the city, Rodgers said.
Rodgers hopes that the April 6 municipal elections will help restore two members to the board. O'Brien and McNee have challengers running for those seats. John Cook is running in the North Ward. and George W. Richards is running in the South Ward.
Rodgers said he can swear the winners in. The newly formed board then can start working on appointing replacements.
Richard Sheets, interim executive director of the Missouri Municipal League, confirmed that general plan would work for a fourth-class city such as Fairview. But if the two resigning incumbents win election, Sheets said, finding the first replacement would likely take a court action or appointment.
"A mayor can't appoint a board member on their own," Sheets said. "There has to be some sort of board approval. That's when the city would have to confer with its attorney."
As for replacing City Clerk Lorie Heatley and other staff members, Rodgers said a temporary employee has been hired to fill the gap.
After attempts by phone and text message from the Globe, Canoy could not be reached for comment.
Impeachment fallout
Canoy, McNee and O'Brien were the three officials that presided over an impeachment hearing of Alderman Raymond Stapleton last week. After a hearing that lasted about four hours and 30 minutes, the three cast unanimous votes in favor of four out of five impeachment articles:
• Unprofessional and rude behavior during a job interview with a police department candidate.
• Ordering the mayor to not give any business to a city-appointed firm.
• Rude behavior to residents and city staff.
• Revealing information from a closed meeting.
The hearing was the latest attempt by the faction to impeach Stapleton; earlier attempts had also targeted Rodgers for impeachment.
In the course of the hearing, however, the three aldermen and city staff testified under oath to several apparent violations of Missouri's Sunshine Law and a law regarding contracts with business. One of those attempts included an October meeting, where the board voted to impeach Stapleton in a closed meeting.
After last week's hearing, an attorney for Stapleton said it would be presented to Newton County Circuit Court for review. Judge Kevin Selby in January granted a writ of prohibition against the three prohibiting any impeachment hearings that were not in line with city policy.
City future
Without a quorum of three board members, the city would be unable to approve annual budgets, enter into contracts or establish new ordinances, Sheets said.
However, a board unable to fill its elected positions does not mean that it will be disincorporated or placed under extra governance from the county, Sheets said. A fourth-class city just gets paused.
Voters have the ultimate authority about the city's future, Sheets said.
"Blue Eye is a little village below Monett that is close to the Arkansas border, and it just went dormant for a few years," Sheets said. "About 10 years later, they started forming up and electing officers again. It's going to be up to voters."
