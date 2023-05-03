Three separate felony firearm cases were resolved this week in Jasper County Circuit Court with one defendant sent to prison, a second placed in a local treatment court program, and the third having the charges dismissed.
Judge David Mouton assessed 29-year-old Joplin resident Cody D. Owens concurrent prison terms of five years for vehicle tampering and three years each for unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance when he pleaded guilty to those charges in a plea agreement Monday.
Owens' plea bargain dismissed related counts of armed criminal action and misdemeanor assault that were filed after a vehicle theft and gun-pointing incident Jan. 27 in Joplin.
Owens stole a 2019 Honda Civic from Preston Carpino, who spotted his car and followed it while calling police dispatch to report the matter. A probable-cause affidavit states that while Carpino was following the car, Owens pointed a gun at him out a window of the vehicle.
Police eventually stopped the car on South Schifferdecker Avenue and arrested Owens. A search of the vehicle turned up a syringe containing methamphetamine, a glass bong, a Glock-style BB gun and a loaded black powder pistol.
In a second weapon case, Zachary C. Rosson, 35, of Carthage, pleaded guilty Monday to unlawful use of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine in connection with a July 25, 2021, arrest after a shooting incident at a residence on West Church Street in Carthage.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Rosson was cleaning a gun and accidentally discharged a round that traveled through a wall and grazed his sister's forehead. A deputy responding to a call reporting a shot fired spotted a small bag of methamphetamine on a coffee table in the residence near where the gun was discharged.
Rosson pleaded guilty to the charges in a plea deal requiring that he complete a local treatment court program and was ordered into the program by Judge Dean Dankelson.
Charges of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action on Austin M. Powell, 21, of Joplin, were dismissed by the Jasper County prosecutor's office on Monday due to insufficient evidence.
Powell had been arrested Oct. 22, 2021, after a gun-pointing incident near Sergeant Avenue and 10th Street in Joplin.
A probable-cause affidavit stated that the defendant pointed a 9 mm handgun at a woman when she chastised him for driving in a reckless manner. He purportedly parked the vehicle, got out and caught up to the woman as she was walking down the block, and pointed the weapon at her face.
She told police he apparently pulled the trigger twice because she heard two clicks though the gun never fired.
Police went to Powell's apartment on Sergeant Avenue and arrested him when he purportedly admitted to an officer that he had been driving a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect's vehicle. But he said he never spoke to the woman or her companion and that he was showing his brother the gun, which police found in his pants pocket with an empty chamber and a loaded magazine, according to the affidavit.
