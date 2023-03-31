Campaign finance reports filed on behalf of three candidates for seats on the Joplin Board of Education show they have raised a combined total of nearly $25,000 to fund their bids for election.
No financial reports have been filed for the campaigns of the other four candidates in the seven-way race voters will decide Tuesday.
Candidates who fund their own campaign expenses and do not spend more than $1,000 are not required to file the reports, according to the Missouri Ethics Commission.
Reports filed by committees for candidates Veronica Gatz Scheurich, Michael D. Landis and Marda Schroeder show they have collectively received donations totaling $24,659.40.
No reports could be found in the online filings with the Ethics Commission for incumbents Derek Gander and Jeff Koch, or for two other challengers, Matthew Robertson and Michelle Steverson.
Scheurich, 44, who works in finance and investments, is the frontrunner in fundraising at $11,790. After paying campaign expenses so far of $3,466.52, the campaign treasurer reported $8,323.48 on hand, according to a report filed March 25 to meet the requirement to report finances eight days before the election.
In an earlier Feb. 27 report to meet a 40-day requirement before election, Scheurich’s campaign reported $6,190 was raised at a campaign event held Jan. 30 by Patrick Earl, president of Turbine Engine Consultants Inc.
According to the two reports, those who have given more than $100 to the campaign are Systole Holding Co. and the Deel & Winkler Family Office, each $1,000. Kimberly Satterlee gave $600 and contributions of $500 were made by Robert Renger, Stacey Salmon and Ronald Gatz.
Other contributors of more than $100: Karen Lieurance, $400; Henry Robertson, $350; Sharon Beshore and Lynda Banwart, $300; Sue Scheurich, Alexander Curchin, Sara Newman, Maridan Kassab, Ryan Stanley, Logan Stanley, Dana Snodgrass and Tyson Hagale, $250.
In addition, there were donations of $200 by Theresa Adams, Dorothy Willcoxon and Kimberly Woodard, who is the campaign treasurer; as well as $150 by William Dierks, Scott Brothers, Leigh Frogge and Melanie Stanley; and Clevenger Financial, $125.
A donation made from the campaign of Rylee Hartwell, who is on the school board but not a candidate in this election, was made for $100 but it was returned to the Hartwell campaign.
Candidate Michael D. Landis, 52, a former member of the school board who works in land procurement, has raised nearly as much as Scheurich, $11,706.90. The campaign had spent $5,228.36, with $6,478.54 on hand.
Landis previously served on the board from 2001 until he resigned in 2015.
Donors to the Landis campaign of more than $100 include William Satterlee, $600; Jim Simpson, Curt Crossland, Newton Sharp, Dorothy Willcoxon, Benjamin Rosenberg, Anne Sharp, Jerrod Hogan, The Hershewe Law Firm and Roper Honda, $500.
Contributions also were made by Samuel Carter, $350; Bennie Crossland, Sharon Beshore, Jeremy Drinkwitz and Midwest Regional Allergy and Asthma, $300; Hal Roper, Snodgrass Collision Center, Leigh Frogge, Vicky Mieseler, Sara Newman and Maridan Kassab, $250; Jeff Majzoub, Gil Stevens and Aaron Colson, $200; and Thomas Mitchell, J. Bradford Hodson and Melanie Stanley, $150.
The campaign treasurer for Landis is Stephen Holt and the deputy treasurer is Hartwell, a current board member.
Schroeder’s campaign had raised $1,162.52 as of the filing of the eight-day report. Of that amount, $1,000 came from a single donor, Michael Joseph, a former board member. That was the sole contribution over $100. There was $1,050 on hand, according to the eight-day report.
Schroeder, 64, of Joplin, is a retired teacher and counselor from Joplin Schools.
The Joplin chapter of the National Education Association endorsed Scheurich, Steverson and Gander, who is seeking a third term.
Steverson, 46, of Joplin, is the Safe Kids coordinator for the Alliance of Southwest Missouri. Gander, 50, is currently vice president of the school board and owns Premier Home Inspections.
Koch, the current board president, is employed as a senior commercial manager for Umicore Optical Materials.
Robertson, 38, of Joplin, owns the Technology Center, a computer and repair business in Joplin. He ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the board last year.
Remaining board members are John Hird and Hartwell, who were elected in 2021, and Donald L. Greenlee II and David Weaver, who were elected last year.
Board member Brent Jordan, whose second term expires this month, did not file for reelection.
