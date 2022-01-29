TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday it unearthed the bodies of three apparent murder victims from shallow graves in this rural northeast Oklahoma community.
Sheriff Jason Chennault identified the suspected killer as Robert Lewis, owner of the property containing the graves. He was taken into custody Friday night at the Cherokee Nation casino in Tahlequah.
“We interviewed him, and he admitted to killing three people and burying them on his property,” said Chennault.
The sheriff delayed identification of the victims pending notification of their kin. He did not disclose the nature of the murders and related details. He also noted the suspect is not the well-know Cherokee author of the same name.
But Chennault said based on what authorities learned from the suspect and Sheriff Mark Counts of Sharp County, Arkansas, indications are “this is going to be more than likely some type of narcotics deal.”
Sharp first alerted Chennault Friday to the burial scene based on a report from the brother of a missing woman who said he found her body buried there.
The brother led sheriff’s deputies to the wooded site Friday night and they confirmed his discovery.
Later, they learned of Lewis’ presence at the casino. He told them he had buried three people on his property, said Sheriff Chennault.
“We held the scene all night and came out this morning and did find two additional people in shallow graves,” said Chennault.
Tahlequah is the capital of the two federally recognized Cherokee tribes in Oklahoma, the modern Cherokee Nation and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians. The community of 17,000 residents is located 70 miles southeast of Tulsa.
