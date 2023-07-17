A Battlefield, Missouri, resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash about 12:50 p.m. Monday on Tiger Road, 5 miles west of Wentworth in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Robert A. Mayer, 54, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
According to the patrol, Mayer experienced a medical issue, and his southbound vehicle ran off the road and hit utility poles and a fence.
• A Joplin resident was injured in motorcycle wreck at 11:45 a.m. Monday on River Road, 2 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the patrol.
Tucker N. Tomlin, 18, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
The patrol's report stated Tomlin's eastbound motorcycle ran off the road on a curve and overturned.
• An equipment operator from Strafford was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 8:34 a.m. Monday on Interstate 49, about 5 miles north of Neosho in Newton County, according to the patrol.
Randall Choate, 57, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
The patrol's report stated Choate was driving a vehicle as part of a road-striping crew when it was a struck from the rear by a southbound car driven by Jenny L. Bass, 39, of Joplin. She was not injured, according to the patrol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.