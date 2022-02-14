WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City School District is wrapping up about $3 million in construction projects that have been years in the making, including a new indoor target range for archery and ROTC students at the high school.
Anthony Rossetti, school superintendent, said the district started several building projects about two years ago. Rossetti said the work is being paid for via a lease-purchase agreement that’s paid annually out of the district’s capital projects fund.
“We’re here to invest in the students,” Rossetti said. “We constantly try to figure out ways that enhance the opportunities for our kids and get them more connected.”
The south side of the Buck Miner Swim Center was recently expanded to add male and female locker rooms, and office space for the swim coach. Rossetti said when the swim center was first designed, it didn’t have separate locker rooms.
“Now, we have upgrades to the shower system and the drainage,” he said. “It’s really been a positive addition. We have a gate in the locker rooms that we can roll up. The boys and girls play in different seasons, so you can lift the gate up and use the entire locker room on both sides.”
Another expansion to Webb City High School that will be used by the archery team and ROTC rifle team to practice is nearly complete. It will also provide space for two ROTC classrooms. This portion of the project received funding help by a $50,000 grant from the National Rifle Association.
“We have storage now for ROTC and archery,” Rossetti said. “I really don’t think there’s a facility like this in Southwest Missouri. On the floor, there’s electrical outlets for television screens to display scoring software. It’s really high-tech.”
An industrial tech center classroom equipped with 3D printers for manufacturing and graphic design students was also added to the high school as part of the $3 million project. Students will be able to do everything from engraving to printing large banners. Rossetti said the goal is to have students ready to work by the time they graduate.
“We’re trying to give students job ready opportunities and job skills that are not only engaging but allows them to engage in the design and production phases,” said Josh Flora, high school principal. “They’re able to design products and put those into production, whether it be through 3D printing, laser engraving or waterjets. The hope is that we’re giving them real skills to take from Webb City High School and make them more employable.”
Renovations to the high school’s main entryway and extension to the junior high cafeteria were completed in fall 2020. This contained upgrades for security purposes and renovations for a more modern look.
“We ended up doing double doors for security and gave Mercy Clinic access in our new entryway,” Rossetti said. “We redesigned the whole administrative assistant area where it’s centrally located. Before, we had two principals in one area and two principals in another.”
Rossetti said the high school, including the dome and recent expansions, now spans over 350,000 square feet with the goal of adding more as the city and district continue to grow.
“We have 800 homes going in on the north side and another 100 here,” he said. “There’s another plat that’s supposed to be built to the north of town, so we have to look toward the future.”
Bond proposal
The Webb City School District isn’t stopping construction on campus anytime soon.
On April 5, Webb City voters will be asked to approve an $11 million bond issue to construct, expand and upgrade facilities that will affect the high school and junior high.
Funding will allow for the renovation and improvement of two high school science classrooms built in 1984. It will also be used to construct a family and consumer science classroom with modern kitchen equipment and a virtual learning lab for students who are enrolled in blended learning.
“We have some of our largest groups coming up through the junior high right now, which is one of the reasons for the bond proposal,” Rossetti said.
If approved, the district’s debt service levy would remain unchanged at 68 cents per $100 of assessed valuation but would be extended for enough years to pay off the obligation. That levy costs the owner of a home valued at $100,000 about $129 annually.
The Webb City Board of Education in January approved placing the bond issue on the April ballot.
“We are providing as much information about the bond proposal so that people can make an informed decision in our community,” Rossetti said. “The information packet will come out closer to the April date.”
