The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas said Monday that it is now offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments for individuals aged 65 and older as part of Phase 2 of the Kansas Vaccine Prioritization Plan.
Phase 2 includes persons ages 65 and older, those who live in congregate settings, high-contact critical workers and unvaccinated Kansans from Phase 1
Vaccinations will be available at all CHC/SEK clinic locations.
The vaccine appointment telephone number is 866-888-8650, answered 7 a.m. -7 p.m. seven days a week. There is an additional line for Spanish speakers, available at 620-240-8940, answered from 7 a.m.- 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
CHC/SEK is one of 250 health centers nationally selected to receive a direct supply of COVID-19 vaccine to ensure underserved communities are equitably vaccinated. A shipment of 4,000 doses of Moderna vaccine is expected to arrive this week.
Vaccine recipients will not be restricted by county residency, nor do they have to be a patient of CHC/SEK.
“This is a gift to the people of Southeast Kansas, the least healthy and most economically challenged region of the state,” Krista Postai, president and CEO, said in a statement. “With almost 20% of our population over 65, the ability to reach out to provide this potentially life-saving vaccine is probably one of the most important initiatives in our history.”
In Pittsburg, CHC/SEK has established a vaccine center at 924 N. Broadway, with extended and weekend hours.
The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas is a not-for-profit Federally Qualified Health Center with 18 locations in Crawford, Cherokee, Labette and neighboring counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.