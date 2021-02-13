Four to six inches of snow are forecast for Joplin beginning Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service station in Springfield.
Temperatures are expected to drop to -4 overnight Sunday night and -7 overnight Monday night. Wind chills could be as low as -15 to -25 degrees.
Under those conditions, frostbite on exposed skin can occur in as little as 30 minutes.
Kelsey Angle, NWS meteorologist, said it could be Friday before the Joplin areas sees temperatures climb back above freezing.
The record low for Feb. 14 is -2 and the record low for Feb. 15 is -6, both set in 1905. That is also the year Joplin recorded its all-time low, -21, on Feb. 13.
The city of Joplin, the National Weather Service, the National Safety Council and other organizations are reminding people to:
• Keep up to date with the forecast through the National Weather Service station in Springfield at www.weather.gov/sgf. The Emergency Alert System and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radios also provide emergency alerts.
• Keep up to date on road conditions across the state, including whether major interstates and highways are closed, covered or clear. Go to traveler.modot.org/map. For the latest updates on road conditions locally, check the social media pages of your police department or city government. The Joplin Police Department routinely notifies the public of the activation of emergency road conditions, during which police officers only respond to injury accidents, on its Facebook page.
• Winterize your vehicle by testing your battery and checking the tire pressure, both of which drop as the temperature drops. Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze.
• Create an emergency supply kit for your car. Include jumper cables, sand, a flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, bottled water and nonperishable snacks.
• To avoid falling, wear snow boots, take short steps and use hand rails for balance, when possible.
• Don't use cruise control, and steer in the direction of a skid so that when your wheels regain traction, you don’t have to overcorrect to stay in your lane. Accelerate and decelerate slowly, and increase your following distance to eight to 10 seconds. If possible, don't stop when going uphill.
• Have at least one of the following heat sources in case the power goes out: extra blankets, sleeping bags and warm winter coats; a fireplace that is up to code with plenty of dry firewood or a gas log fireplace; or portable space heaters or kerosene heaters. Use electric space heaters with automatic shut-off switches and nonglowing elements. Keep them away from flammable materials like curtains or blankets.
• Install a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector. Every year, more than 400 people die and 50,000 are treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, which can occur when carbon monoxide is released from space heaters that are not installed or working correctly. The most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are often described as “flu-like” — headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.
Others tips include:
• Extreme cold can cause water pipes in your home to freeze and sometimes rupture or break. Leave all water taps slightly open so they drip continuously, and allow heated air to reach pipes by opening cabinet doors beneath the kitchen and bathroom sinks. If your pipes freeze, thaw them slowly with warm air from an electric hair dryer.
• Check on elderly relatives and neighbors. Older adults often generate less body heat because of a slower metabolism and less physical activity.
• Be careful shoveling snow. High levels of activity in cold temperatures put many people at risk of heart attack, especially those who have inactive lifestyles.
• If you go outside, wear a hat, a scarf or knit mask to cover your face and mouth, sleeves that are snug at the wrist, mittens, water-resistant coat and boots, and several layers of loose-fitting clothing. Try to stay dry, as wet clothing will chill the body more quickly.
• Know the warning signs of hypothermia, or abnormally low body temperature. It's a dangerous condition that can happen when a person is exposed to extremely cold temperatures. In adults, warning signs of hypothermia include shivering, exhaustion or feeling very tired, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness. In babies, signs include bright red, cold skin and very low energy. If you notice any of these signs, take the person’s temperature. If it is below 95 degrees, seek medical attention immediately.
• Know the warning signs of frostbite, a type of injury caused by freezing. It can lead to a loss of feeling and color in the areas it affects, usually the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers and toes. Frostbite can permanently damage the body, and severe cases can lead to amputation. Signs of frostbite include a white or grayish-yellow skin area, skin that feels unusually firm or waxy, and numbness. If you notice signs of frostbite, seek medical care.
• Bring pets and animals indoors. Some places, including the Joplin Humane Society, often offer straw for residents to provide extra warmth for pets that remain outdoors.
Sources: National Safety Council, AAA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ready.
