The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed charges in four felony domestic assault cases Thursday when victims did not show up to testify against the defendants.
Seth A. Meads, 31, of rural Joplin, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Meads was charged after a disturbance Aug. 23 at his residence on Reinmiller Road during which he choked his fiancee and pointed a gun at her when she asked him for $10 to get her child registered for school, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Casey M. Callihan, 44, of Joplin, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on charges of first-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault and tampering with a witness.
Callihan's charges pertain to incidents Oct. 15 when he purportedly threw a brick at his wife that passed through a car window and struck her in the arm, and Nov. 28 when he sprayed lighter fluid on her and the interior of her vehicle and threatened to burn her, according to affidavits.
Lathairo D. Kelly, 38, of Joplin, had been charged with second-degree domestic assault and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, but the victim did not come to court to testify against him.
Kelly was arrested July 19 after purportedly grabbing his girlfriend and slamming her into a vehicle and then taking her vehicle without her permission.
Vernon L. Hatheway III, 59, of Joplin, was slated for a preliminary hearing on a count of second-degree domestic assault that was dismissed when his girlfriend did not show up for the hearing.
Hatheway was accused of hitting the girlfriend in the face three to five times and choking her when she tried to wake him up, according to an affidavit.
