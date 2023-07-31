Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 3:47 a.m. Monday on Apple Road, about 5 miles south of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, Ashley D. Johnson, 35, of Joplin, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries. Her passenger, Wesley D. Strickland, 34, of Diamond, was treated for minor injuries at the same hospital.
Their westbound pickup truck struck a downed utility pole before running off the road and striking a fence and a tree, the patrol said.
• A Monett man was injured in a motorcycle crash at 12:20 p.m. Sunday on County Road 2200, about 2 miles south of Freistatt in Lawrence County, according to the state patrol.
Thomas R. Cummins, 29, was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with moderate injuries.
Cummins was operating an eastbound motorcycle that stalled out at a stop sign and overturned, the patrol said.
• An Aurora man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:49 a.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 39, about 5 miles south of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Joe A. Lara, 43, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
Lara was driving a southbound car that ran off the road and struck a driveway, became airborne and rolled, the patrol said.
