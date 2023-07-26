A Seneca woman suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle wreck at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 86, 5 miles northeast of Seneca in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Linda A. Deslatte, 70, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
She was driving a northbound Jeep Liberty that ran off the road, struck a ditch and overturned, the patrol said.
• Two teens from Stark City sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday on Raccoon Road, 2 miles south of Granby in Newton County, the state patrol said.
The driver, a 16-year-old boy, and his passenger, a 14-year-old boy, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin. Their names were not released due to their status as juveniles.
Their northbound pickup truck ran off the road and struck an embankment, the patrol said.
• Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday on Miller Road, 3 miles north of Southwest City in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
The driver, Stephen J. Robinson, 35, of Holdenville, Oklahoma, and passenger Mitch C. Mitchell, 39, of Southwest City, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin. Mitchell's injuries were listed as moderate and Robinson's as minor.
Their westbound SUV ran off the road into a ditch, the patrol said.
