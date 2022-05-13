TULSA, Okla. — Five of 11 Joplin area people under indictment in Oklahoma in connection with the kidnapping and killing of a Joplin woman two years ago have pleaded guilty this month to witness tampering.
David W. Morris, 34, of Duenweg, pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Tulsa to tampering with a witness by threat of force in the aftermath of the death of 34-year-old Jolene Walker Campbell.
Campbell's body was found July 15, 2020, in a remote field in Mayes County, Oklahoma. Investigators with the FBI, Joplin police and Oklahoma authorities believe Walker Campbell was kidnapped in Joplin and taken to Oklahoma, and killed on July 4 or July 5, 2020.
According to a news release Friday from the U.S. attorney's office in Tulsa, Morris admitted in court that he and Sarah M. Humbard, 25, of Joplin, had lured a witness involved in the case to the Precious Moments Hotel in Carthage where co-defendant Lane R. Bronson, 29, of Webb City, demanded the witness change their testimony as to the involvement of Bronson's 28-year-old stepbrother and co-defendant Tre R.A. Ackerson.
Humbard had admitted the same when she pleaded guilty April 21 to the same witness tampering charge, according to the U.S. attorney's office. Both also admitted that they had threatened a witness by reminding them of what had happened to Walker Campbell and suggesting that the witness was "playing with fire, the U.S. attorney's office said.
Two other women pleaded guilty earlier this week to their involvement in the kidnapping-resulting-in-death conspiracy.
Megan L. Detherage, 28, of Seneca, pleaded guilty Tuesday to misprision of a felony, essentially admitting that she failed to inform law enforcement of her participation in a kidnapping for the purpose of intimidating witnesses to a drug-trafficking offense.
The U.S. attorney's office said Detherage admitted that she and Morgan L. Bowman, 26, of Joplin. were present July 7, 2020, at a residence in Joplin when Bronson asked one of two other witnesses there to hold some methamphetamine for him while he was away. He later accused the witness of stealing some of the meth and purportedly had Detherage and Bowman blindfold the witnesses and drive them to a trailer in Seneca, where Ackerson and co-defendant Breanna L. Sloan, 23, of Joplin, were waiting.
Detherage stated that Ackerson and Bronson left with one of the two witnesses and parked behind the trailer when they returned. Bronson then had Detherage, Sloan and Bowman wipe down the car used in the kidnapping with bleach according to Detherage's account in court, the U.S. attorney's office said.
She further claimed that she had heard gunshots coming from the direction in which Ackerson had left with one of the witnesses and that the only firearm she had seen that day was a short-barreled rifle that Ackerson was carrying.
Bowman, who pleaded guilty Monday to tampering with a witness by using and threatening physical force, acknowledged having taken the two witnesses to the trailer near Seneca with Detherage and Bronson and having witnessed Ackerson make one of the witnesses "dance" by repeatedly shooting at her with a semiautomatic rifle.
The other witness, left blindfolded while the gunfire was taking place, was put in fear for her life by what she was hearing, according to the two women's accounts.
A fifth defendant, Chloe L. Stith, 35, of Joplin, pleaded guilty May 5 to tampering with a witness in the case by using and threatening physical force in a separate incident on Aug. 13, 2020.
The U.S. attorney's office said Stith has admitted that she assisted a second person in an effort to keep two other witnesses from talking to law enforcement about the kidnapping and killing of Walker Campbell by covering their eyes with duct tape and driving them to a location where they were physically assaulted by the other person.
The indictments charged Stith and Ariel S.P. Divine, 30 of Webb City, as well as Ackerson and Bronson with disposing of Campbell's body and belongings, Ackerson, Bronson and Jacob R. Scribner, 34, of Joplin, are also charged with a carjacking of one of the four witnesses on July 19, 2020, outside a Joplin motel as a reminder after Walker Campbell's body was found that he was not to speak with law enforcement about what he knew.
The mother of Ackerson and Bronson, Kimberly K. Grissom, 46, also is a defendant in the case.
None of the 11 defendants are charged with murder and investigators have not said how Walker Campbell was killed or released any information as to her cause of death.
The stepbrothers and Morris are also co-defendants in the murder of Lamar resident Terry Harless a little more than a week after the slaying of Walker Campbell.
Bronson has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in that case and is awaiting sentencing. Second-degree murder charges against Ackerson and Morris remain pending.
