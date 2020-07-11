The number of COVID-19 cases in the Joplin metropolitan area of Jasper and Newton counties grew from 1,826 to 1,878 on Friday. Two additional deaths were reported.
One death was at Spring River Christian Village in Joplin, bringing to 14 the number of deaths there, according to the Joplin Health Department.
The other death was in Newton County, the fourth for that county.
On Friday, the Newton County Health Department reported that the county is continuing to see a daily increase in cases, and that the majority of cases are in the city limits of Neosho.
