TULSA, Okla. — Besides the convictions of the two culprits in the abduction and slaying of Jolene Walker Campbell, seven other people have pleaded guilty to tampering with witnesses in the case.
Three are facing up to 30 years in prison for witness tampering by using and threatening physical force:
• Lane R. Bronson, the 30-year-old stepbrother of convicted killer Tre Ackerson, pleaded guilty in November, admitting in federal court that he assaulted and intimidated witnesses with physical force in an effort to keep them from telling law enforcement what they knew about Ackerson's involvement in Campbell's murder.
• Morgan L. Bowman, 28, of Joplin, pleaded guilty in May 2022, admitting that two days after the murder, she, Bronson and Megan L. Detherage bound, blindfolded and abducted two witnesses in Joplin, and took them to a location near Seneca where Sloan and Ackerson were waiting. Ackerson ordered one of the witnesses to "dance" while firing rounds at their feet within the hearing of the other blindfolded victim. Following that intimidation, Bowman, Sloan and Detherage took the witnesses' personal belongings and wiped down the car with bleach to destroy any DNA or fingerprint evidence.
• Chloe L. Stith, 36, of Joplin, pleaded guilty in May 2022, admitting that she participated in the use of force against two witnesses with the intention of keeping them from telling law enforcement what they knew about Campbell's abduction and slaying. Those witnesses' eyes were covered with duct tape, and they were taken to a location where an unnamed accomplice physically assaulted one of them, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Three co-defendants are facing up to 20 years for their actions in intimidating witnesses:
• David W. Morris, 35, of Duenweg, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to telling a witness that they were "playing with fire" by speaking with anyone about Campbell's death and to luring that witness to the Precious Moments Hotel in Carthage, where he confronted them and demanded that they change their testimony.
• Sarah M. Humburd, 26, of Joplin, pleaded guilty in April 2022 to aiding Morris in the threatening and luring of that witness to the hotel in Carthage.
• Jacob R. Scribner, 35, pleaded guilty in January to conspiring to retaliate against a witness. He admitted speaking with Stith during a recorded jail phone call regarding a witness expected to be placed in custody at the same jail where Scribner was. She asked Scribner to let other jail inmates know that she would pay a $75 bounty to assault the witness for talking to the FBI about the slaying.
Detherage, 29, of Seneca, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to a charge of misprision of a felony and is facing a maximum of three years in prison for failing to inform law enforcement about her role in assisting Bronson and Bowman in the kidnapping of the two witnesses who were taken to the location near Seneca while bound and blindfolded and then menaced by Ackerson with a semiautomatic rifle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.