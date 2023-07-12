Two residents of Galena, Kansas, were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 66, a quarter-mile east of Galena, in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Ashley L. Bright, 28, and her passenger, a 10-year-old girl, were taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
Their westbound car collided with a northbound vehicle driven by Shasta R. Jenks, 44, of Galena, when Jenks pulled into their path, the patrol said.
• Two Eldorado Springs residents were injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 54, about 11 miles east of Nevada in Vernon County, according to the state patrol.
The driver, Lalan E. Cole, 69, and his passenger, Nicholas A. Cole, 44, were flown by medical helicopter to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries.
Their westbound pickup truck ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday on Route F, 3 miles west of Stotts City in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers, Herbert G. Tune, 21, of Stotts City, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries. The other driver, Sara K. Camerer, 54, of Stella, and her passengers, Katy L. Cooper, 31, and a 2-year-old boy, both from Fairview, were taken to Cox Hospital in Monett with minor injuries, the patrol said.
Tune was driving an eastbound car that struck Camerer's northbound pickup truck broadside when Tune failed to yield the right of way, the patrol said. The collision caused Camerer's truck to overturn, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.