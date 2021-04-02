A total of 80 educators from public and private Joplin schools have been nominated for the 2021 Golden Apple Awards.
The awards, hosted by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Liberty, the local electricity utility, and Missouri Southern State University, recognize excellence in the teaching profession.
The individuals were nominated by students, parents and their peers. Judging will take place over the next month. Winners will be announced by the chamber on May 10.
The nominees are:
• In the category of kindergarten through second grade: Laura Campbell, KyLeigh Garrett and Stacie Hayes, Eastmorland Elementary School; Alison Clyburn, Jessica Hilton and Bethany White, Soaring Heights Elementary School; Erica Doennig, Sara Meyer, Joy Waghorn and Susan Flowers, Irving Elementary School; Marina Hicks and Stephanie Reither, Cecil Floyd Elementary School; Elaina Watkins, Stapleton Elementary School; Amanda Almich and Victoria Baker, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School; Judy Bashor and Lorrie Estrada, St. Mary's Elementary School; Leah Blankenship, Catherine Garrison, Amy Phillips and Stacey Thomas, College Heights Christian School.
• In the category of third through fifth grade: Deborah Brill, McKinley Elementary School; Ariel Carnes and Kyle Graves, Eastmorland Elementary School; Erica DuRossette, Jordan Gossard, Chelsea Meyer and Alex Smith, Royal Heights Elementary School; Lauren Frieden and Jennifer Hill, Stapleton Elementary School; Tylan Harris, Jefferson Elementary School; Miranda Hembree, West Central Elementary School; Dale Hoggatt, Jessica Miller and Mikka Osbourn, Cecil Floyd Elementary School; Lisa Jolley, Shelby Koeshall, Roxcee McCully and Katie Rattles, Soaring Heights Elementary School; Rebecca Morin and Dana Stokesbary, Kelsey Norman Elementary School; Kathy Nicodemus, Savannah Parker and Erica White, Irving Elementary School; Amber Jones and Diane Schiermeyer, College Heights Christian School; Debi Staton and Mary Ann Turk, St. Mary's Elementary School; Jan Bradshaw, Chelsey Cross and Margot Patterson, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
• In the category of sixth through eighth grade: Kathy Baker, Alexis Leonhart, Darren Morgan and Dianne Schramm, South Middle School; Casey Funk, Shannon Neill, Brooke Nicoletti, Amanda Powell and Deanna Valenti, East Middle School; Alexia Gardon and Cheryl Sieber, North Middle School; Paula Bohm, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School; Susan Goodman, St. Peter's Middle School; Eric Lang, College Heights Christian School.
• In the category of ninth through 12th grade: David Armstrong, Tyler Barron, Bailey Brown, Ryan Burnside, Cara Clark, Lorin Curtis, Dustin Dixon, Shelly Dunn, LaHeather Fisher, Syeda Greenlee, Kimberly Lankford, Mark LaTurner, Gina Lee and Kylee VanHorn, Joplin High School; Gelmis Cole, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
