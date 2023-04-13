Nine deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Barton County, according to the latest update from the Missouri Department of Conservation, which will affect hunting regulations this fall in the region.
They were among the 117 deer that tested positive statewide out of the 33,000 sampled from July 2022 to April 2023.
The state also reported an additional case in Barry County, bringing the total in that county to five so far. Four cases were identified in Barry County during 2021-2022 sampling, the first time the deer disease was confirmed in that county.
Those 117 positives bring the total number of CWD cases found in Missouri to 409 since the first case was confirmed in 2012. The department said in a statement that, including recent sampling efforts, more than 243,000 tissue samples from wild deer have been collected for CWD testing in Missouri since the department began CWD surveillance in 2002.
CWD is a fatal neurological illness that affects white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk and moose. The contagious disease can be transmitted freely within and among deer populations.
The Missouri Department of Conservation also said in a statement that of the more than 33,000 samples, about 3,500 were collected during targeted culling efforts conducted in cooperation with landowners on a voluntary basis after the close of regular deer season in areas near where CWD has been found. Through targeted culling, 41 CWD-positive deer were removed to help slow the spread of CWD.
One such culling was in February in Barton County at and near Prairie State Park, after two cases were found on private land near the park last fall.
“The goal of targeted culling is to remove CWD-positive deer from the landscape and reduce deer density in these localized areas to slow the spread of the disease and protect Missouri’s deer herd,” Deb Hudman, Department of Conservation Wildlife Health Program supervisor, said in a statement. “Targeted culling is a proven method to slow the spread of CWD, and Missouri is one of several states that uses it to manage the disease.”
New cases also were detected for the first time in Carroll, Dallas, Gasconade, Hickory, Livingston, Ray, St. Francois and Sullivan counties.
Hudman said fewer than 1% of tissue samples from hunter-harvested deer tested positive for CWD.
“That is good news,” she said. “It is a testament to our ability to find the disease early in new areas and apply management actions to slow its spread.”
Barton, Vernon and Greene counties were added last year to the list of 38 counties that are now part of a designated CWD Management Zone, which are those counties where CWD has been found or those counties within 10 miles of where CWD has been found. At the time, no cases were reported in those three Southwest Missouri counties.
No cases have yet been confirmed out of Vernon or Greene counties, but 10 positives had previously been reported in adjacent St. Clair County, and three were found in adjacent Cedar County. Positives also have showed up in Polk and Christian counties, both of which border Greene County.
Special rules apply within CWD management zones, including mandatory sampling requirements and rules for carcass disposal.
No positives have been reported in the state's elk herd.
No cases have so far been reported in McDonald County, even as CWD continues to spread in Northwest Arkansas. McDonald County also is in a CWD Management Zone.
Arkansas
In Arkansas, 1,485 cases have been reported in wild deer since the first case was discovered there in 2016. Twelve of those have been in Benton County, Arkansas, just south of McDonald County, and 163 have been in Carroll County, just south of Barry County, Missouri.
The state of Arkansas also has identified 48 positives in its wild elk population, all of them in Newton, Searcy or Madison counties.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, “to date, there have been no reported cases of CWD infection in people. However, some studies raise concerns that there may be a potential risk to people. Research is ongoing. Hunters and others should take precautions when processing any game to help prevent the transmission of any potential disease.”
The department also publishes guidelines provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends that hunters in areas where CWD is found take the following precautions:
• Have harvested deer tested before eating the meat.
• If an animal tests positive for CWD, do not eat meat from that animal.
• Do not shoot, handle or eat meat from deer and elk that look sick or are acting strangely or are found dead.
• When field dressing deer or elk, use latex or rubber gloves.
• Minimize handling the organs of the animal, particularly the brain or spinal cord tissues.
• Do not use household knives or kitchen utensils for field dressing.
• If having deer or elk commercially processed, consider having the animal processed individually to avoid mixing meat from multiple animals.
