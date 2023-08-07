NOEL, Mo. — Nathan Simon moved back to Noel just three months ago from Commerce, Oklahoma, looking to make a career working at Tyson’s poultry processing plant in Noel, but those plans were shattered when he came to work Monday.
“I’ve got three kids and child support to take care of, and it hurts me,” Simon said. “It hurts me bad. I’m having to go find another job to take care of everything. I’m the only income in the house. The price of rent around here is bad. It was a huge shock. I didn’t come in this morning thinking this was going to happen.
“What I was working on was going into maintenance, setting my roots here and retiring here. I’ve got an aunt who’s been working here for 35 years, and I thought she’s made a career of it. I’ve messed around long enough and moved around so, hey, make something of this, make it a career, build something for my kids to look forward to.”
Simon was one of hundreds of Tyson employees making the trip from the plant to Rio Alce Conoco convenience store next door for snacks during their breaks.
On Monday, those employees learned from company officials that the plant will be closing Oct. 20.
Many of those the Globe spoke with in Noel did not want to comment on the record, including some those who gathered at a store on Main Street that specializes in African food. Some of the people who work at the plant are immigrants from Somalia. Over the years, different waves of immigrants have come to the plant to work, changing the community and the school system. Others have come from Micronesia and Burma.
Marisela Pulido, manager at the Rio Alce store, said she thought someone was pulling a prank when she learned from her son Monday morning of the company announcement.
“I’ve been here in this town for 29 years; I worked for Tyson,” Pulido said. “I worked for Hudson before they sold to Tyson. I worked for Tyson for 10 years. My sister, she still works there, friends, daughters, a lot of people work there. Is it going to hurt business? Yes. Probably about 30% of our business is from Tyson.”
Pulido compared the impact of the news to the pandemic.
“It’s like COVID happening; everyone didn’t know what to do,” she said. “This is the same thing. They don’t know what to do. It’s still a surprise. There are too many people losing their jobs, and the only other plant in the area is at Southwest City. So imagine this: You got the letter today, some people tomorrow are going to quit. They’re going to go to Southwest City. They say, ‘I want to save my house, my family, my future, I don’t care if they’re closing, I’m moving on.’”
Brent Beauford, pastor of the Gospel Mission Church in Noel and owner of 13 local rental properties, said it’s hard to calculate the impact of the plant closing.
“People I know that have a lot of rental apartments and houses to help provide housing for the workers at Tyson’s are going to be impacted,” Beauford said. “There’s no question about that. We have pressure from Northwest Arkansas. People are coming up here looking for cheaper rent. But this is going to send shock waves through the city. If they can’t find work somewhere else in Noel, obviously they’re going to move. It’s too early to figure out.”
Beauford said people who work in Northwest Arkansas are coming to places like Noel because rentals in Arkansas are more expensive than in Missouri. They’re commuting down the new Interstate 49 bypass from Missouri into Bentonville, Rogers and Springdale.
Beauford said he couldn’t understand why Tyson was closing the plant.
“They just went through a big renovation and automation this past year,” Beauford said. “There have always been rumors that it could happen. Anything could happen these days in the climate we’re living in. It’s just strange to me that they invested millions of dollars, no doubt, for that renovation and automation and then this soon after the fact plan a closing.”
Eric Findley, superintendent of the McDonald County School District, said in a statement: “This news is heartbreaking to us as many of our McDonald County School families work at Tyson Foods in Noel, and this will have life-changing consequences for them. We were shocked along with everyone else when we heard the news this morning. In fact, at a morning meeting, many of our principals were in tears because they know families that are being impacted by this news.
“We know this will affect enrollment throughout the school district, particularly at Noel Primary, Noel Elementary, and McDonald County High School. The news of the closure is so new it’s hard for us to estimate just how many students may move or leave the district due to their families looking for new employment.
“Our commitment to providing a nurturing and caring environment for our students remains steadfast, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that the educational needs of every student are met, despite the challenges that lie ahead.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.